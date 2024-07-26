Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Takes a Hilarious Jab at His Father

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony displayed his versatile skillset during the recent Nike EYBL showdown. Unsurprisingly, the high-schooler has already started receiving offers from prestigious college programs, including his father’s alma mater Syracuse. But is he good enough right now to beat his 40-year-old NBA legend father? Kiyan answered the question during an interview with Bleacher Report Hoops.

He utilized the opportunity to take a shot at Melo’s age yet again.

Kiyan was asked how he’d fare against Anthony in a game of 11. The 17-year-old fancied his chances of a win against Melo who last played in the NBA in 2022. He jibed that his aging father couldn’t keep up with his speed anymore. Therefore, there are endless possibilities of beating him off the dribble considering his dad’s limited lateral movements.

But at the same, the high school star admitted that if Melo gets his post-up game going, his leaner frame will stand no chance against the 2013 Scoring champion. So he’ll have to hope his father misses one in that situation.

If he manages to get back the possession, Kiyan reckons there will be no stopping him. In the teenager’s own words,

“Right now, [Playing against] like 40-year Melo? I think I will win. I just think he too slow like, too slow right now, to guard laterally… From post-up, he could probably go 30 for 30, but I’m praying that he misses one. Once I get the ball, yeah, I’m by him. 11-9[score prediction] for sure.”

These claims do appear ambitious despite the youngster’s offensive skillset. Carmelo Anthony has been in shape despite his retirement two years ago. Even if Melo misses, he can grab an offensive rebound and finish near the rim.

But Kiyan’s confidence is built on a solid foundation. He has grown a lot by working out with his father.

Kiyan Anthony is improving at a rapid rate

Kiyan is listed as a 6’5” Guard for the Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. He is among the top 50 recruits in the class of 2025. The four-star athlete has made waves on the AAU scene with Team Melo. There is no doubt that the shooting guard has become a pure scorer.

He has become an impressive three-point shooter, thanks to his brilliant shooting form honed by his dad. Apart from that, he has shown flashes of athleticism with his near-the-rim finishes. The 17-year-old has also developed a viable in-between game, using mid-range pull-ups at a high clip.

In the recent EYBL tournament, he put up 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. During one of the games recently, he popped off for a 40-point performance, nailing five of his six attempts from the three-point line. It is not surprising that the youngster has received offers from 19 programs already.