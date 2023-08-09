“My Dad Getting Old, He Can’t Keep Up with Me!”: Carmelo Anthony’s Son Talks Trash about $160,000,000 Worth Father, Gives Insight into Melo’s Training Regimen Growing Up

Carmelo Anthony‘s son Kiyan Anthony has been making headlines recently with his strides in high school basketball. The 16-year-old recently made quite a bit of noise after teaming up with LeBron James’ son Bryce James at Nike EYBL Peach Jam to lead team Strive For Greatness(SFG) to a brilliant victory against the quality side Phenom United. Like King James, his 2003 Draft mate Carmelo Anthony has also kept a close eye on his son’s growth as an aspiring hooper. However, it seems like Kiyan is more interested in beating his $160,000,000-worth father in his own game. The teenager has already started talking trash to his old man, highlighting the competitive aura between father and son.

Kiyan Anthony has gained some popularity in recent times through his basketball skills on the court and jovial personality off of it. He recently turned some heads after calling Paul George his pick for the GOAT debate. Things really seem to be moving fast for Kiyan as he was also recently awarded a show on Overtime. He had some intriguing things to say about his future Hall-of-Famer father on the second episode of the show.

Kiyan Anthony calls father Carmelo Anthony old

On the second episode of Overtime‘s show on him, Kiyan Anthony got candid about his rapidly progressing basketball career and his father’s monumental impact on it. Kiyan admitted that the influence of his father’s mentorship from a young age moulded him into a talented hooper. He also underlined the hate and the mountain of expectations that come with being the son of an NBA superstar, which according to Kiyan, does nothing but motivate him further.

During the show, Kiyan also addressed his father’s game and how it’s declining with age. “My dad getting old, he can’t keep up with me,” said the 16-year-old as a video cutaway showed him playing 1v1 with his dad. Melo tried some quality defense on his son, but the latter ended up draining a contested three in the end. The 39-year-old NBA legend looked both proud and disappointed at the same time.

Kiyan also had some criticism about his dad’s training regimen growing up. “My dad-he didn’t really train growing up. All he did was play 1s and play 5-and-5 and stuff like that,” he added. Melo faced many adversities growing up and couldn’t always avail the most advanced training options to better his game. However, Kiyan has every opportunity to improve his craft everyday, under the tutelage of his legendary father.

Kiyan Anthony is Melo’s legacy

Carmelo Anthony recently announced his retirement from the NBA following his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. He summed up his career in basketball in a short video declaring the end of his NBA journey.

Melo concluded his monologue in the video by hailing his son as the carrier of his legacy. “But now the time has come for me to say goodbye…to the game that game me purpose and pride…When people ask me what my legacy is…my legacy, my son, is in you. Cause the time has come for you to carry this torch. My legacy now and forever lives on through you,” the 10-time All-Star added, during his speech.

The Long Island High hooper is surely on the right path to carry his father’s legacy forward. Fans will have to wait at least three more years to find out if Kiyan makes it to the NBA.