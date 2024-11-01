Carmelo Anthony’s Son Lists Top-3 College Choices to Angel Reese, Names What Would Be the Deciding Factor

Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Luthern Crusaders defeated Westminster Academy earlier in the day.

Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan is entering the final year of his high school career and has been heavily recruited by several top programs. The four-star prospect has offers from six universities, including his father’s alma mater Syracuse. He has yet to decide where he intends to play college basketball. However, during an appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, he revealed that he’ll announce his decision soon.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old shooting guard told the Chicago Sky center that he has narrowed his options to three programs and will announce his decision within a fortnight. Anthony said,

“[I’ll announce my decision in] Two weeks… I got a top 3, Auburn, USC, Syracuse.”

Reese asked the youngster how many campuses he had visited and whether he was tired afterward. The 17-year-old revealed he met and spoke with three programs in person and the trips were so exhausting that he canceled three other scheduled visits. She then asked what the decision factor would be. He responded,

“Just like what coaches been on me the latest and where I could go in right away. And you know, see growth and where I could develop my game and just try to win. Whatever the coaches tell me, like they could see me playing, what my role is, all of that goes into you know, where I choose.”

As far as developing talent goes, Auburn has the best track record among Kiyan’s top three choices. Rockets star Jabari Smith Jr. and Jazz center Walker Kessler are recent graduates who enjoyed a terrific stint with the Tigers and were picked in the first round of their respective draft classes.

Former third overall pick Evan Mobley and Lakers guard Bronny James spent a year at USC before entering the draft. Syracuse wouldn’t have featured in Kiyan’s top three landing spots had it not been his father’s alma mater.

Carmelo remains the last notable player to come out of the program but the idea of his son following in his footsteps is too tantalizing for the Hall of Famer. However, he’s trusting his son to decide what’s best for him.

Carmelo Anthony isn’t pushing his son Kiyan to choose Syracuse

In an ESPN interview, Kiyan revealed that his father, who accompanied him on his trip to Syracuse, is not pressuring him to follow his lead and play for the Orange. He said,

“[My father] never pushes me to go to Syracuse just because his name is on the gym. He did so much at Syracuse. He knows that I’m my own person. I’ve just got to make my own decision at the end of the day.”

As much as Carmelo wants his son to pick his alma mater, he understands that Auburn and USC are excellent programs with a notable track record. He has faith that Kiyan will make the right call and he’ll support him regardless of what destination he picks.