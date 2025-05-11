“Who Had the ‘Over’ on More Than 2 Technicals This Year?”: Fans Not Surprised as Caitlin Clark Picking Up a Tech During Preseason

As the 2025 WNBA season prepares to kick off, anticipation is reaching all-time highs for Indiana Fever fans. That’s because the league’s biggest superstar, and arguably one of its greatest players, Caitlin Clark, is aiming to capture a ring with Indiana’s newest squad. While anything can happen in the season, one thing that Clark is pretty certain of is how many technical fouls she’ll get in the regular season.

During a watchalong of the NCAA women’s National Championship game between UConn and South Carolina back in February, the 23-year-old baller claimed that she would not have any more than 2 technical fouls this season. In the same broadcast, Clark added that she was called for a tech a few times in her debut season, but argued that she didn’t get to state her case to the referees when they happened.

Well, Clark better re-evaluate her numbers. The Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream 81-76 in today’s preseason matchup. But what will hide under the numbers is that Clark picked up a technical foul in the contest, and now the WNBA fans online are having a field day. Several have taken to social media to comment on how hilarious it is that Clark is already halfway through her technical goals.

“Who had the ‘over’ on more than 2 technicals this year?” asked one person on X. “We are in the $.” A second person joined in on the fun and also had receipts. “And she was saying she’s gonna get 2 technical fouls at most, CC you’re not fooling anyone,” they wrote.

The Fever wrapped up an undefeated preseason with three solid wins against the Washington Mystics, Brazil’s national team, and the Atlanta Dream. It was a strong showing across the board as the team built momentum heading into the regular season, and Clark was a huge part of that.

Clark is now preparing for a showdown with her old college rival, Angel Reese, and the Chicago Sky, on the May 17th opener. Let’s see if she keeps the techs down to a dull roar.