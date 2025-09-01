Cavaliers Almost Got Paul George to Help LeBron James Beat Kevin Durant’s Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were arguably the most feared team in the NBA in the 2010s, when the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson was creating havoc against every opponent. Add Kevin Durant to the mix, and they became near-Invincibles, especially in the postseason. LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be the only side equipped enough to put up a fight, but even they ended up falling short two years ago.

After the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the Finals in 2016, Durant joined Dub Nation. The next two years belonged to them; thereafter. Although Curry was the face, it was Durant’s presence that made them greater. For James, that Warriors side was simply too much to overcome alone.

The Cavs’ front office was working on improving the side, of course, and former Head Coach Tyronn Lue recently revealed that they almost got Paul George. This wasn’t the PG we see today. He was at his prime at the Indiana Pacers then, and was one of the best players in the league. In the 2015/16 season, he averaged 23 points and 4 assists per game, which would have made him a great second or even third option for the Cavs. So, why didn’t that materialize?

“I don’t remember,” the Los Angeles Clippers coach admitted during an interview with Shannon Sharpe. “We tried to get him [George].”

Sharpe noted that having James, George, and Kyrie Irving (who left in 2017) would have been enough to overcome the Warriors in the Finals. “I mean, obviously, you let PG start with him [LeBron], then you can have LeBron, but you still got guys. Now you have three guys that can really score the basketball. LeBron, Kyrie, and PG.”

“We tried,” Lue said, once again, rather somberly, as he perhaps wondered what actually might have been. Had George actually left the Pacers to join the Cavs in 2016, they could have started a dynasty of their own. Irving may have stayed, instead of joining the Boston Celtics, and history could have been very different. James could have had seven rings instead of the four.

That said, we cannot underestimate the Warriors, regardless of the opposition. Yes, James, Kyrie, and PG make a formidable trio. But Steph, Klay, Draymond, Durant, and Iguodala? That has to be one of the best group of players ever assembled by any NBA team.