“Pretty Sure My Dad Cried”: Steph Curry’s Sister Sydel Predicts How Dell Curry Reacted to Seth Winning 3-Point Percentage Title

Seth Curry made history this season by winning the three-point percentage title. In doing so, he and his father, Dell Curry, became the only father-son duo to both win the award. It was something that Seth’s sister, Sydel, brought up on her podcast with Cameron Brink.

Seth clocked in at 45.6% from beyond the arc this past season with the Charlotte Hornets. The figure put him just ahead of Zach Lavine’s 44% for best in the NBA. Back in 1999, Dell led the NBA with 47% shooting from three with the Milwaukee Bucks. This makes them the first father-son duo that have both won the award.

That’s why at the end of her podcast with Cameron Brink, Seth’s sister Sydel wanted to make sure she shouted out her brother and father.

“Gotta give a shoutout to the fam,” Sydel started. “The regular season for the NBA just ended… And Seth, my brother, and my dad are the first father-son duo to win the NBA three-point percentage title in the regular season. So, snaps to them. I mean, that’s like huge, that’s really special. Because you’ll probably never see that again.”

It was a nice sentiment coming from Sydel. Brink then noticed the percentages and was in awe of her god-brother’s shooting ability. She said she wished she could shoot that efficiently from three. Sydel then changed the tune of the conversation.

“I’m pretty sure my dad probably cried, like whenever that happened,” Sydel shared, which Brink thought was cute. “Yeah, real softies over there. Shout-out to Seth.”

Brink then congratulated the two on their accomplishment and asked if she could have some of those genes passed to her shooting ability. After all, she was only a 30% career three-point shooter in college. So, she has a long way to go to reach the heights of Dell and Seth.

How Dell and Steph Curry reacted to Seth’s achievement

Of course, Seth’s father and brother took to social media to react to the news. Dell congratulated his “twin” son, while Steph jokingly messed with his brother.

“You’re my son, my golfing buddy, but most importantly my friend,” Dell said. “Congratulations, number 40, my three-point percentage champion twin.”

Steph, on the other hand, made sure to include a fun tidbit in his congratulatory statement, further proving that sibling rivalry never takes a day off. “You got the record, but you’re only as good as your last game,” he said. “If I remember correctly, the last time we played horse, I beat you.”

Even Seth’s mom, Sonya Curry, took to her Instagram to post a reaction of her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Curry (@sacurry22)

All in all, it’s a cool accomplishment that Seth achieved. And like Sydel pointed out, one has to wonder if any other father-son duo will ever be able to replicate it. Steph has never led the league in the category, so it can’t come from his kids. At least from recent seasons, it would have to come from the likes of Seth, Grayson Allen, and Luke Kennard’s children.