Fans Ecstatic as Giannis Antetokounmpo Shuts Down “Disrespectful” Trade Question

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his long-awaited return to the court yesterday, and he didn’t disappoint, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls. Although the vibes were certainly high after the performance, for journalists the buck started and stopped at ongoing trade rumors. Antetokounmpo received questions regarding his commitment to the team following the game and to his credit, he shut down any narratives for good measure.

Giannis’ return against the Bulls was his first game back after an eight-game absence with a calf injury. The 9-time All-Star finished with 29 points and 8 rebounds on 66% shooting from the field.

This was a huge win for the Bucks, who have been sliding down the standings and are seeded 11th with a 13-19 record. One reporter went out on a limb to ask Giannis if he would still want to be with the team even if they were losing. Antetokounmpo responded by setting the record straight.

“I’m here,” Antetokounmpo said. “Don’t ask me that question. It’s disrespectful to myself and my teammates. I wear that jersey every single day.”

Antetokounmpo made sure to let it be clear that he will no longer tolerate those types of questions. Nonetheless, his comments sparked a great deal of reactions on social media. Milwaukee Bucks fans were ecstatic about what they heard from their franchise superstar.

One fan couldn’t contain his joy as he practically began to scream, “Say it loud for the people in the back.”

A lot of frustration has built up for Bucks fans this season due to the Giannis trade saga and the responses that followed his comments were indicative of it. “He said he’s here! Now stfu,” another X user proclaimed. A Bucks fan asked journalists to stop putting words in his mouth and said, “Stop f****** playing with him!”

Although the team hasn’t performed as greatly as many would’ve expected, some fans remain encouraged. One user simply said, “Oh, we back.”

These words don’t solidify Giannis’ future in Milwaukee, but some fans certainly think so. One user went on to say, “And they think my GOAT’s leaving.”

Nobody knows what the future has in store. However, it seems that Giannis has reignited a fire in this fandom with just a few comments. Perhaps this may be enough to give the team the push they needed to turn their season around.