“In Bed with LeBron James”: Rachel Nichols Reacts to NFL Legend Antonio Brown’s Questionable Meme About Jeanie Buss

After Jeanie Buss’ video of resting her head on LeBron James’ shoulder went viral, social media platform X has been buzzing. Joining the wave of reactions, former Steeler WR Antonio Brown posted a controversial meme depicting Jeanie Buss in bed with LeBron James. Through this meme, Brown continued his trail of posting questionable content on social media. Prominent NBA media personality Rachel Nichols has taken exception to this meme by Antonio Brown and termed such actions “gross”.

Advertisement

Reacting to the viral video of Buss and James, Nichols revealed her disgust regarding Brown’s post on ‘Undisputed’ with Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson.

“I did unfortunately see some out-of-bound stuff that was there. And just so gross. And Antonio Brown of all people tweeted a photo-shopped picture of the two women who were naked and resembled Jeanie and Linda in bed with LeBron [James], in a compromising position.”

Advertisement

Nichols then explained that Jeanie Buss attracted a lot of unwanted attention just because she is a woman. For Nichols, women in sports have to be “hyper-conscious” of anything. She pointed out how men can give hugs to each other and “dap each other up”, but when women do it to men, the event receives all sorts of scrutiny.

Nicholas’ gripe about the portrayal of women in the media landscape adds a significant layer to the viral video between LeBron James, Linda Rambis, and Jeanie Buss. For her, James was trying to talk the Lakers’ president into giving him a max extension and perhaps retiring with a one last supermax deal. But not everyone shares Nichols’ sentiment on the issue.

NBA fans wonder about the Buss-James viral moment

On X, Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha posted some close-ups of the interaction between the two integral Lakers personalities. He captioned his X post, “LeBron James just came over and sat with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis during the previous timeout.”

Advertisement

Under this post, a plethora of reactions flowed in. Some were wondering about the level of intimacy between the two significant Lakers figures while others took shots at Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. Many commenters even suggested that LeBron is convincing Buss about firing head coach Darvin Ham. A commenter wrote, “He’s convincing her to fire ham”,

Another fan quipped about LBJ asking the Lakers owner to get rid of their Head Coach since the 2022-23 season. The fan commented, “Bro’s asking them to get rid of Darvin Beef”

Meanwhile, a commenter believed that LeBron James’ charm was what made Jeanie Buss rest her head on his shoulder. The X user wrote, “LeSchmooze.”

Therefore, it is clear that the viral video of LeBron James and Jeanie Buss has brought in a host of reactions. It has divided opinions but has also paved the way for some of the most colorful content. The chain of these reactions indicates how every move that occurs around the Lakers is studied in detail.