Cavaliers’ Max Strus’s 4th Quarter Performance Gets ‘Inexplicable’ Remark from Skip Bayless

Max Strus delivered a stunning performance against the Dallas Mavericks last night, propelling the Cleveland Cavaliers to an impressive 121-119 victory. Strus even hit an impressive 59-footer halfcourt buzzer-beater that became the game-winning shot in this highly contested matchup. Furthermore, Strus’ shot complemented the incredible performance put up by the star Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, who hit seven three-pointers to tip off the night.

Advertisement

Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson discussed Strus’ impressive outing against the Mavericks in the latest segment of Undisputed this morning. Indeed, a buzzer-beater shot and a neck-to-neck contest by the Cavs against the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic duo had left Bayless beyond impressed.

Advertisement

The veteran analyst was at a loss for words to describe the performance he had just witnessed last night. Johnson highlighted how Strus became the fifth player since 1997 to have five threes in the final four minutes of a game. Reacting to this, Bayless said, “It’s weird, it’s unpredictable, it’s inexplicable.”

Strus finished the night with 21 points on seven threes made, four of which came in the final 67 seconds of the game. This is the fourth shortest amount of time for a player to make at least four threes, only trailing Jamal Murray, Tracy McGrady, and Terry Rozier. Strus’ 59-footer game-winning shot has become the second-longest game-winner in a regular season game since the 1997-98 season. This performance well overshadows Max Strus’ overall averages this season of 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 41.8% shooting.

Keyshawn Johnson had some pleasant words to spare for Max Strus

While discussing Max Strus’ performance against the Mavericks last night, Keyshawn Johnson had some kind words to spare for the Cavs forward this morning. Johnson complimented the Cavs’ relentless approach against a formidable Dallas throughout the game until the clock ran out. Johnson considers Strus’ game-winner a logo shot that would have taken the Cavs forward hours of gym training and practice to nail it in a game.

Speaking about the same, the former NFL player remarked, “He lined it up perfectly, he put the spin on it, and I have tried that myself 50,000 times, and I have never been able to make one.” Furthermore, Johnson was beyond impressed to see how Strus beat Luka Doncic, trying in defense to obstruct the game-winner. Overall, the Undisputed crew seemed quite stunned by such a stellar performance from a team that has been a legible contender in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the second-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-19 record. The game against Dallas was their second consecutive win following a blowout victory against Orlando Magic last Thursday. They will be next facing the Chicago Bulls tonight, who are currently ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-31 record in the league.