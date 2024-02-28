“Ain’t No Way Travis Kelce”: Patrick Mahomes In Disbelief Over Max Strus’s 59 Foot Game Winner Against The Mavericks

Max Strus has become the talk of the basketball world. During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Strus drilled a buzzer-beating game-winner from beyond the halfcourt line to help the Cavs clinch the 121-119 win. The insane midcourt heave caught the attention of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

PJ Washington scored a tough layup that resulted in the Dallas Mavericks leading by 1-point with only 2.6 seconds remaining in the game. The Cavaliers had all of their timeouts exhausted. Hence, Max Strus immediately took the inbound, passing it to Evan Mobley who gave the rock right back to him. Even though Luka Doncic contested the shot, Strus proceeded to knock down the game-winner.

Behind Devonte Graham’s 61-foot shot in 2021, Max Strus’ 59-footer remarkable heave is the second-longest buzzer-beating game-winner in NBA history.

NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the unbelievable game-winner. Tagging his teammate Travis Kelce, Mahomes seemed to be in disbelief.

Ain’t no way @tkelce

Kelce, who is from Ohio, was proud of his state’s NBA team, replied to Mahomes and made sure that highlighted the incredible form that Donovan Mitchell and co. have been in.

️Straight cash!!! Them boys got the juice right now!! @cavs

Users in the comments section were speculating that the two NFL stars’ animated reaction suggests that they might’ve put a wager on the game. From what’s Kelce’s response, it seems as though the tight end won the bet.

Max Strus wasn’t having a good game until the final few minutes of the clash. However, he was majorly responsible for the Cavaliers finishing the game on a 21-9 run. From the 3:42 mark in the fourth quarter, the 6ft 5” sharpshooter knocked down all five of his three-point attempts, helping the Ohio side mount a successful comeback.

After the conclusion of the game, Strus spoke to the reporters in the team’s locker room. Before being impressed at the fact that he drilled the second-longest buzzer-beating game-winner in NBA history, he took the reporters through the final play of the game.

“Get it up! I mean that was it. Just trying to get a shot up before time ran out. I had space, just shot it,” Strus revealed his mindset during the final play.

The 27-year-old’s 59-foot game-winner has helped the Cavaliers win their 38th game of the season. Further, tonight’s win marks their second win against the Dallas Mavericks this season, sweeping the season series 2-0.