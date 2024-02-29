Max Strus College Stats and Other FAQs About Cavaliers Star

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Dallas Mavericks at home in their last game. The Cavs barely came out with a 121-119 win over Dallas, and all the credit goes to none other than Max Strus and his scorching hot fourth-quarter performance. Here are a few frequently asked questions about the Chicago native.

What were Max Strus’ college stats?

For his college career, Max Strus played a total of 66 games. He averaged 18.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.5 APG. Strus shot 42% from the field, 35% from beyond the arc, and was a decent shooter from the free-throw line, averaging 82.5% from the stripe.

What college did Max Strus go to?

Max Strus started his college career at Lewis University in Illinois. He played two seasons there and set multiple records with 167 free throws converted and 666 points scored in a single season. He also set the record for most points scored in a single game with 52.

After spending two years at Lewis, Strus decided to play Division I basketball and transferred to DePaul University. Strus had a successful stint at DePaul and decided to declare for the NBA draft in 2018, only to rescind his availability and go back for his final year.

What High School Did Max Strus go to?

Max Strus was born in Chicago, Illinois. Strus attended Amos Alonzo Stagg High School, where he was a part of both the baseball and basketball teams. He was 5’9 during his sophomore year but by the end of high school, Strus was towering others at 6’5.

What were Max Strus’ High School stats?

During his time at Amos Alonzo Stagg High School, Max Strus averaged 19 PPG along with 9 RPG as a senior. He was recognized as the Player of the Year by The Reporter. He also made the All-Southwest Suburban Conference and was also recognized by the All-Area by the Southtown Star.

Max Strus Nationality

Max Strus is of Slovenian and German descent however he was born in the Chicago suburb of Hickory Hills, Illinois. That makes the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s nationality American.

Others

Max Strus has been averaging some solid numbers for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He is averaging 12.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 3.8 APG on 54.9% true shooting percentage. But his performance last night is what deserves attention.

Strus’ game-winner last night was the second-longest buzzer-beater shot in NBA history as he chugged the ball from 59 feet.

Strus had a perfect fourth quarter against the Mavericks. He shot five three-pointers in under five minutes, going 5-5 from beyond the arc, and scoring 15 points, including the game-winner as well.

Let’s see what the Chicago native has in store for fans in the upcoming games.