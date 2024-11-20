“Cavs by 10!”: Shaquille O’Neal Makes $5 Million Bet With Charles Barkley on Cavaliers Beating the Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers were on a 15-game winning streak, a franchise record. This impressive run made fans believe that they are invincible this season. As they got ready to face the Celtics in the NBA Cup group stage game at the TD Garden, Shaquille O’Neal decided to show his confidence in the Cavs by putting his money on the line.

On Inside the NBA, the Lakers legend said he is willing to bet on the Cavs’ chances of beating the Celtics. Shaq said, “Cavs by 10.” Charles Barkley immediately took the bet. Chuck said, “Bet…How much? $2 million.”

Putting $2 million cash on an NBA Cup game might’ve seemed excessive to most people, but these two weren’t done. The bet went up to $3 million and then to $5 million. Even though Kenny Smith tried to warn Chuck that “this dude has never paid a bet in 20 years,” Barkley remained unfazed.

After the bet was in place, Shaq made someone get his bag full of money and started stacking them on the table. It’s a good thing that the money he brought on stage was fake because not only did the Cavs not win by 10, but instead, they lost the contest 117-120.