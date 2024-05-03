Cavs Fans Receive Worrying Injury Report About Big Ahead of Potential Series-Sealing Game 6 in Orlando

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Game 5 between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers went down to the wire, as Donovan Mitchell and Co. were able to hold onto their lead heading into the dying seconds of the fourth quarter. After gaining a one-game lead in the series[ 3-2], the Cavaliers will now head to downtown Orlando to play Game 6 at the Kia Center. A lot will be at stake during Saturday’s matchup as the Cavs team will look to close out the Magic. However, Cleveland might have to go for the kill without their big man, Jarrett Allen.

If Game 6 is going to be anything like Game 5, the Cleveland side will need to get their rebounding in order. The Cavaliers were beaten 43-39 on the boards in Game 5. Without the team’s last-minute heroics, it’s hard to imagine Game 5 going their way. While Evan Mobley has been great for the team, the Cavs will require Jarrett Allen to return before Game 6 at Kia Center.

According to the Cavs’ pre-game injury report, Allen is “questionable” to play on Saturday. The 6’11 center is currently nursing a bruised rib. The 26-year-old picked up his injury after Magic forward Franz Wagner elbowed him in the ribs during game 4, which resulted in the Cavaliers center being escorted off the court. Allen returned to finish the contest, but was later benched for Game 5 due to Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff not finding Allen “healthy enough” to play on Wednesday.

The Cavs center will once again be a game-time decision for the team as they head into Game 6, looking to close out the series. But luckily, the Cavaliers didn’t have any other major stars on their injury report. Ty Jerome (right ankle; surgery), Craig Porter Jr. (left ankle; sprain), and Dean Wade (right knee; sprain) are the only ones sitting out the contest on Saturday.

The Cavaliers need Jarrett Allen moving forward

When LeBron James departed from Cleveland back in 2018, many fans and analysts speculated on the downfall of the Cavs organization once again. But in reality, the ‘Field House’ has never been more lively, as a bunch of young stars have lit up Cleveland once again. A big part of the franchise’s resurgence has been big man Jarrett Allen. The 27-year-old has done a fantastic job at controlling the boards and anchoring the team’s defense.

In fact, this year’s playoffs have been somewhat of a breakout stint for Allen, who averaged 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds through the first four games of the series before bowing out to his current injury. Hopefully, the medical staff on the Cavaliers will be able to bring Allen back to playing shape before Saturday’s game, as the Orlando Magic will look to push the series to a must-win Game 7.