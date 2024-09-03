Frances Tiafoe’s “Biggest Fan” Paige Bueckers Roots for Him Ahead of US Open Quarterfinal vs Grigor Dimitrov

Uconn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is making the most of her summer schedule, showing up at different sporting events every other week. Bueckers was recently spotted during the US Open Round of 16 battle between US tennis star Frances Tiafoe and Alexei Popyrin in New York. As a big fan of Tiafoe, the Huskies guard had a great experience witnessing the 26-year-old beat Popyrin 6-4, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The American advanced to the Quarter-Finals after overcoming an opponent who just beat 2023 US Open winner Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32. Bueckers was over the moon after Tiafoe’s sensational win over the Australian. She showered the US tennis star with a ton of love on her Instagram.

Tiafoe had uploaded a celebratory Insta post with the Grey’s Anatomy cast after his victory, where he alluded to the challenges of playing on the hard court of Ashe Arthur Stadium at night. Bueckers, who was also a part of the group photo, gave props to him for staying focused on the tough surface, commenting, “All the way locked in.”

She then shared the post on her Instagram story, declaring that she is Tiafoe’s “biggest fan”.

Paige Bueckers shows love to Frances Tiafoe pic.twitter.com/Jf8wuPoKDK — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 3, 2024

The UConn Huskies guard will be rooting for him again as he faces Grigor Dimitrov during the Quarter-Finals. The match will take place at around 8:30 PM (ET) at Ashe Arthur Stadium once again.

Therefore, Tiafoe will be tasked with yet another challenging tussle at night.

It is still uncertain if Bueckers will attend the game. But she has been all over the map recently.

Paige Bueckers has had a memorable summer

Bueckers has taken full advantage of the summer with no painful rehabilitations in store to get ready for the next NCAA season. This is the first time in the last four years that she has been able to take it easy. Thanks to that, she has enjoyed the WNBA action as a fan from the sidelines.

Bueckers has been to many Seattle Storm games as her former backcourt mate Nika Mühl is a part of the squad. Whenever she goes to a Storm game, she reps Mühl’s #1 jersey with pride. The Huskies guard also enjoyed the 2024 WNBA All-Star game in Phoenix and was also seen during the 2024 ESPYs.

Recently, she was at the game between Storm and the Connecticut Sun. Since the game took place a few miles from the University of Connecticut, Mühl and Bueckers were joined by both current and former Huskies players. UConn alum Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who plays for the Sun, was also a part of a wonderful reunion.

The Huskies will begin their NCAA season on November 3 against Fort Hays State. They will have to also participate in some preseason games. So Bueckers is making full use of the few days left before she begins potentially her last NCAA season.