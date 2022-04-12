“If Rudy Gobert becomes available, the Warriors could take a run at him!”: NBA executives drop massive report concerning potential future of Jazz star

NBA executives reveal massive news on Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ search for a true center

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been in better positions. But, as we saw in 2020-21, they’ve been in far, far worse a situation ahead of the playoffs as well.

For those that may not know, the Warriors stand as the third seed in the Western Conference, meaning they will face off against Nikola Jokic and a tough Nuggets side in the first round. And believe us when we say it, this matchup will be especially hard on Golden State, more so than it would be for any other team.

Why? Well, the franchise doesn’t have a true center right now. Sure, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney have been doing a great job at the five, but both those players are only 6’5” and 6’9” respectively, hardly the ideal height for a big man. So, who stops Nikola Jokic?

This has apparently frightened the Warriors’ front office into thinking what comes next. There is James Wiseman, but with his health and potential still massive questions, there could be a massive change needed as soon as possible.

And if certain NBA executives are to be believed, there could indeed be a big, big change in store for this upcoming offseason.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA executives believe Golden State Warriors will go after Rudy Gobert should he become available this offseason

Yep. You read that right.

A western conference executive believes the Warriors could make a run at Rudy Gobert in the offseason “If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you’d find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him,” (Via @SeanDeveney ) pic.twitter.com/3plnpm5OoE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 12, 2022

As the tweet above says, Western Conference executives believe the Warriors want to go after Rudy Gobert in their search for a true center. And we have to say, this would be an obvious but absolute home run for the franchise.

The only thing to worry about here is who would the Dubs be giving up for the Frenchmen. And given that he still has 3 guaranteed years, along with a player option for one more, the factors only get better here.

The most likely candidates here are Jordan Poole and the previously mentioned James Wiseman.

In this scenario, Wiseman wouldn’t be that big a hit, to be completely frank. But Poole has been an unstoppable offensive machine for this franchise. And if he can perform in the playoffs as well, his value only gets that much higher.

Do the Warriors really want to give that up? Or can they win their next championship without the herculean production this young man puts in?

