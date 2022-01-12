“I’m sorry I underestimated you, Ja Morant!”: Stephen A Smith publicly apologized for sleeping on the Grizzlies after emphatic 108-116 victory vs Warriors

Stephen A Smith apologizes for sleeping on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies after their incredible win vs the Warriors

The Grizzlies really are laying waste to the NBA, this season.

Ja Morant and his squad have now won 10 straight games after closing out the Warriors. Now, they sit pretty at the 4th seed, with an impressive record of 29-14.

Frankly, with all the quality they’ve shown on both ends during this season, we believe they could become dark horse candidates for the 2022 NBA championships. And while that may sound a bit shocking to some, we clearly aren’t the only ones who have become believers.

Stephen A Smith has said for a long time that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a massive chance at winning it all this season. So, when Memphis managed to conquer them completely, let’s just say that certain opinions were changed.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: The former 6th MOY’s unusual outfit had some interesting reactions from NBA Twitter

Stephen A Smith admits that he did not predict Ja Morant and the Grizzlies being a threat to the hierarchy of the NBA

Those that know ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith, know that he isn’t exactly the easiest person to convince.

There have been several different occasions where despite being proven wrong through logic and reason, the man refused to acknowledge that perhaps his take wasn’t right. Yes, there are also other analysts who are stubborn to a fault, but Stephen A right here could be the king of all of them. All the more reason just about everyone was shocked when he tweeted this out.

My apologies to the @memgrizz. I have slept on these brothers. I know @JaMorant is special, but I love their size, athleticism, depth and perimeter shooting. This team is a legitimate threat in the West. They have my attention. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 12, 2022

We won’t lie, while we did accept the threat of the Grizzlies a bit earlier than the analyst here, we can’t really blame him for this one.

At the end of the day, this is a very young team, Heck the average age of Ja Morant and the crew is just 24.0 years, which means they are far, far ahead of schedule right now.

But reality is what it is. And right now, it is that this team could throw punches with just about anyone and have a good chance to be the victors.

NBA teams don’t come much scarier than this one.

Also Read: NBA Twitter goes off on Lakers injured guard as Frank Vogel comes up with yet another similar announcement