Celtics Eye ‘Mikal Bridges Type’ Trade Package for Derrick White as Teams Balk at Jaylen Brown’s Contract, Claims NBA Insider

The Boston Celtics, set to undergo a rebuild this summer, are looking to offload Derrick White, but have made it clear they want a massive return. According to Jake Fischer, the Celtics are only entertaining offers that mirror the blockbuster deal the Brooklyn Nets received for Mikal Bridges.

Bridges joined the New York Knicks in 2024, with the Knicks sending out four unprotected first-round picks, a pick swap, a second-rounder, Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, and Mamadi Diakite. In other words, the Celtics won’t even blink unless a team decides to go all in.

Several teams did reach out, including the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. But none of the offers came close to Boston’s demands. Even packages featuring high draft picks or quality role players fell short. It became clear that the Celtics weren’t actively shopping White. They were simply setting the bar sky-high in case someone came calling with a monster offer.

“All along, there was never really a plan to move Jaylen or Derrick. I don’t think anyone got close. I don’t think they were really like willing to move those guys out of there. You would have to make this trade Desmond Bane, Mikal Bridges-type of offer for Derrick White,” Fischer said.

The Golden State Warriors “definitely” called the Celtics to trade for Derrick White, per @JakeLFischer The Celtics were looking for a Mikal Bridges or Desmond Bane-type offer, and nothing ever got close (Via @CelticsCLNS) pic.twitter.com/yt9cITLHn1 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 17, 2025

The same principle applied to Jaylen Brown. While his name has surfaced in trade speculation before, Boston never seriously engaged in moving him. That hasn’t stopped other teams from checking in.

The problem with Brown’s trade scenario is his supermax contract worth $304 million. Despite being an NBA Champion, Finals MVP, four-time All-Star, and an elite two-way player, most front offices have balked at his contract, both in terms of size and length. Combined with Boston’s firm valuation of Brown, that’s made any potential deal unlikely.

“I think, honestly, for Jaylen, as great as he is, a lot of teams look at his salary numbers. Something that’s a little bit, like, why would you be paying what Boston valued him at for that contract? So, his deal is not so universally viewed as like an incredible addition if you’re worried about a trade for him, too,” Fischer added.

NEW @CelticsCLNS — @JakeLFischer joined @TheGardenReport in Vegas and discussed the #Celtics‘ offseason, including why Boston passed up on the No. 9 pick from Toronto for Derrick White, Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/daNClC3Utk — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 16, 2025

At this point, it’s clear the Celtics aren’t looking to break up their core. Instead, they aim to rebuild around their existing stars. Their response to trade interest in both White and Brown reflects that. The White talks were more about gauging his market value than making any serious move. As for Brown, most teams aren’t willing to take on the massive financial commitment his contract requires.

With Jayson Tatum set to miss the 2025–26 season due to an Achilles tear, keeping players like Brown and White gives Boston the foundation and confidence to stay competitive next season.