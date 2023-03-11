“LeBron James Can Get 3 More”: Shaquille O’Neal Wanted ‘The King’ to Snub the Lakers and Join Stephen Curry

The number of championships won has often been a determining factor in most GOAT debates. It certainly has been one that has swayed the argument the MJ way when comparing him with LeBron James. For the uninitiated, Michael Jordan has 6 championships as opposed to LeBron James’ 4. And this has often been taken as the ultimate proof of Jordan’s success over James by MJ fans over the years.

Things, however, could have been different. In 2018, as a free agent, LeBron James had the pick of NBA teams and the key to his future. And while his decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers was fruitful in many ways and did add to his championship resume, the question still arises. What if LeBron teamed up elsewhere?

The statement does reek of hypocrisy as it suggests forming a superteam – something James has been heavily criticized for. However, an advocate of teaming up with stars seems to believe King James probably should have chased rings. This was suggested by none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

And what was Shaq’s suggestion for an alternative home for James from 2018? The Golden State Warriors.

Also read: “Me And Michael Jordan Would’ve Been Unstoppable”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares ‘Proof’ Of How Dominant He’d Be With MJ

Shaquille O’Neal suggested that teaming up with Stephen Curry could have added three rings to LeBron James’ legacy.

In a debate with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, Shaq made his views clear. While many discredit championships on stacked rosters or treat them with an asterisk, Superman digresses.

O’Neal had joined the Lakers himself in the 1990s as a free agent. The addition of Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant‘s star turn meant a three-peat was possible. However, that wasn’t a given. Shaq even suggested that in hindsight, if he knew there was an option, he would have teamed up with Michael Jordan.

So, in his eyes, James should have moved to the Warriors. James’ abilities were beyond anyone’s criticism. And to win championships, Big Diesel believed that the best opportunity was to be sought, not necessarily built.

“One, he’s older and he’s on the way down. He already has, what, three rings? Go get three more. He can get three more [with the Warriors]” stated O’Neal when asked about why he suggested the Curry-James union.

The opportunity may have slipped by. It seems LeBron shall retire with 4 rings. What could have been, if it went the Shaq way?

At the time, the Warriors already had Steph, KD, Klay, and Draymond.

LeBron joining the Warriors in 2018 could have killed any semblance of competition in the NBA. If the Warriors performed some magic around the cap and got in place a core of even Steph, LeBron, and KD, it would have arguably formed the greatest roster of all time on paper.

The three defining players of this generation teaming up would have been almost unfair. Even otherwise, the Warriors were blamed for “ruining” basketball with their stacked roster.

Adding LeBron to the mix would have created waves of rage amidst the league. The reactions to Shaq’s mere suggestion from Stephen A and Kellerman are proof of the same. A Curry-James “born in Akron” superteam would have been an offensive supernova. Shaq certainly brought forward one of the biggest “what ifs” in recent league history.

Also read: WATCH: LeBron James Hits up Stephen Curry After the Latter’s Return as Lakers Get Crucial Win