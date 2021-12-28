“Tough!!!”: Kevin Durant is already excited about the All-Star break, appreciating a wonderful piece of work by the Brooklyn Nets’ Art Director

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is excited about the All-Star weekend more than a month earlier as the New Year approaches.

The Brooklyn Nets had a stacked team to start the 2021-22 season. They added a 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap to a squad that already had at least three 6-time All-Stars in Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kyrie Irving. Then they have two 9-time All-Stars, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

As good as this squad is on the paper, they haven’t got all their players to play a long stretch of games dealing with Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance, some injuries, and then COVID-19 breakout in the league. But still, they have somehow managed to be the best team in the East with a 23-9 record after blowing away the Clippers 124-108.

Also read: “When Kyrie Irving tested positive, part of me was glad that it shut up the anti-vaxxed hailing him”: Anonymous Nets executive revealed his true feelings on KAI testing positive for COVID-19

Even without Durant, the Nets won their Christmas Day game against the Lakers, having James Harden come back to his usual self and an All-Star-like performance by Patty Mills. Speaking of KD, the Slim Reaper is excited about the All-Star break already.

Kevin Durant looking forward to the All-Star weekend

Durant has been out for the last few Nets game due to NBA’s Health and Safety protocols. But as active as he is on social media, the 2014 MVP could not stop himself from retweeting Brooklyn Nets’ art director Jessie Kavana’s Tweet about the All-Star break in February, which will be held in Cleveland.

Although one could argue James Johnson or James Harden had the best logos among in that wonderful piece of art, there’s no denying it is Kevin Durant who is going to headline the All-Star weekend.

In his 14th season in the league, with 11 All-Stars, 9 All-NBA selections, and an MVP award on his resume, KD is still playing at an elite level. His league-leading scoring average of 29.7 points per game is his highest since he led the NBA for the fourth time in five seasons with 32.0 points per game.

Also read: “I’m Bill Russell? Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!!”: Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Draymond Green for defending Russell Westbrook

Durant won his only MVP award that season and will hope to win it again this year, but he’s facing a tough fight from his former teammate Stephen Curry, who leads the MVP race as of now, just ahead of KD.