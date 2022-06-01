“Stephen Curry really is a better player in the Finals than Kobe Bryant”: Bizarre stats reveal how impactful the Warriors MVP has performed in the NBA Finals

Stephen Curry is often criticized for not having a Finals MVP under his belt, however, stats show that the GSW MVP is a better performer in the NBA Finals than Kobe Bryant ever was.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest guards in NBA history. With a ridiculously long list of achievements and being the reason why the three-point line is used so often, Curry can easily be deemed as one of the most influential players in modern basketball.

Apart from being the best shooter the game has ever seen, The Baby-Faced Assassin is also one of the greatest offensive stars. In 13 regular seasons, Wardell has averaged 24.3/4.6/6.5 on a 47.3/42.8/90.8 shooting split. In the postseason, Curry manages to further elevate his game, putting up 26.4/5.3/6.3 in 8 playoff appearances.

Despite having won 3 NBA titles, Curry is often attacked and left off people’s all-time list for not having the Finals MVP hardware in his cabinet. However, a comparison with Kobe Bryant’s (2-time Finals MVP) stats shows that Chef Curry is actually a better performer in the finals series as well as in Game 7s.

NBA Twitter reacts as stats show that Stephen Curry is a better performer than Kobe Bryant in the NBA Finals

According to stats, Stephen Curry (28 games) has a higher PPG, APG, RPG, and even a better FG%/3PT%/FT% split while playing lesser minutes than The Black Mamba (37 games) in all of their NBA Finals appearances.

Steph vs Kobe stats in the finals PPG: Steph

APG: Steph

RPG: Steph

FG%/3PT%/FT: Steph

Minutes: Kobe Steph vs Kobe stats in game 7s PPG: Steph

APG: Steph

RPG: Kobe

FG%/3PT%/FT%: Steph

Minutes: Kobe Yeah… pic.twitter.com/6XEjaYguy4 — StephMuse (@StephMuse_) May 29, 2022

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Kobe a goat so i’m not gon disrespect him but Steph doing this at 6’3.. imagine he was 6’6 and athletic af.. wouldn’t even be a conversation — O🅿️timistic Dubs fan (@GoIdenState) May 29, 2022

You give Steph pau Lamar and fisher he’s not going to 3 straight finals im sorry. And he’s not winning 2 out of the 3. I say this bc we’ve never seen him wit a less superior team then he’s always had most of his career. Stop this. — TC1 (@Chillin_Killin_) May 29, 2022

The stats are literally in your face dude lmao the no fmvps narrative is so worn out — PooleParty (@PooleParty2130) May 28, 2022

if curry averaged more points, had a better fg percentage, had a better 3 point percentage, was a better playmaker then what exactly was kobe better at offensively? — jordan poole 🥰 (@Curryisbetter) May 28, 2022

Than you obviously ain’t watch this year. He’s leading the nba in total points in the clutch. With or without the lead and has the highest ppg in the 4th quarter — FrJaylen (@_frjaylen) May 28, 2022

The Warriors have a strong shot at winning their 4th title in 8 years against a Boston Celtics team who has had a collective 0 appearances in the NBA Finals. Curry will also look forward to adding the long-awaited Finals MVP in his trophy cabinet and shut all the naysayers up once and for all.