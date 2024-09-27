Celtics Have a “Better Than 50% Chance” to Win Back-to-Back Championships Says Stephen A. Smith

The Celtics captured their 18th championship in June, pushing them ahead of the Lakers for the most all-time. Many NBA analysts claim their dominant 2024 Finals run wasn’t a fluke, and believe they are more than well-equipped to go back-to-back come playoff time.

On First Take, Smith claimed that he too believes the Celtics have to repeat as champions. He said,

“I give [the Boston Celtics] better than a 50 percent chance to do it. I think they should be the prohibitive favorites to do it.”

There hasn’t been a repeat champion since 2018 when the Golden State Warriors won back-to-back. The NBA has experienced an unexpected era of parity, with a different Finals winner the past six seasons.

However, the Celtics have their focus set on changing that pattern. Smith highlighted Jaylen Brown’s snub from Team USA as his source of motivation for this season. Despite winning Finals MVP, Brown was snubbed from Team USA’s Paris Olympics roster, which he took exception to.

Additionally, although Tatum was a member of Team USA, Smith is under the belief that his lack of minutes has left room for him to enter the season with something to prove. In return, head coach Steve Kerr played teammates Jrue Holiday and Derrick White more minutes than the All-NBA forward.

Unlike champions of the past years who are typically given the luxury to soak in their glorious feat, the Celtics stars were faced with tribulations.

Celtics stars have something to prove

What sets the Celtics apart from past champions, is that their star players are entering the season with a chip on their shoulders.

Tatum has publically gone on record to voice his desire to win the MVP award this season. In an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, when asked who he thinks will win the acclaimed award, the star was candid in his answer.

“Can I say myself?” Tatum said.

On the other hand, Brown’s snub from Team USA lit a fire within him. The FMVP and Eastern Conference FMVP winner wasn’t even on the shortlist for the team. The noise from the outside has caused the Celtics to approach this season laser-focused.

With their team still the most well-rounded in the NBA, it seems almost impossible for anyone to dethrone the Boston side come playoff time.