“I had to take off my Dubs shirt because I kept getting cursed out, I’ve been flipped off 17 times”: Members of Warriors staff narrate their ordeal in Boston

Recently, some members of the Warriors staff gave an insight into their unpleasant experience in Boston, citing incidents of being hounded and cursed.

The 2022 NBA Finals are making matters personal between the Warriors and Celtics. Whether it’s Draymond Green feuding with Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams or the crowd at the TD Garden going bonkers, leaving no stone unturned to make the Dubs feel unwelcomed.

Things got a little ugly during Game Three at the TD Garden, with the home crowd hurling abuses at the visiting Warriors, with Draymond being their primary target as he was treated with f**k you chants all night. Post the game, the former DPOY’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram, expressing her disgust.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

It was sad to see the Celtics fans overstep their lines, especially with Green’s kids in the crowd. While the three-time champion’s family was livid, Green took it with a pinch of salt, responding to the incident on his podcast.

“F— Draymond! F— you, too.” Draymond Green spoke on Boston fans’ chants during Game 3. (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/iIyc0vpH4C — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2022

However, Draymond wasn’t the only one at the receiving end of the Celtics fans’ uncouth behavior. Recently, some members of the Warriors staff divulged instances of getting cursed out and hounded.

Warriors staff narrate their unpleasant experiences in Boston.

With a 2-1 lead in the Finals, the Celtics are two wins away from their franchise’s 18th championship. Coach Udoka and his crew have been nothing but impressive in these playoffs. No.1 in defense, the Big 3 boasting Tatum, Brown, and Smart are superstars in the making.

Though reports suggest Celtics as the favorites to win the chip, their fans have already begun celebrating. It’s not a good time to be in Boston if you’re a Dubs fan considering the hostility going a little too far, as revealed by members of their staff.

I’ve chatted with multiple Warriors staffers (who work in various diff roles in the org) and their experience here in Boston has been crazy. One told me “I had to take off my Dubs shirt Wed morning because I kept getting cursed out.” Another: “I’ve been flipped off 17 times.” — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 9, 2022

While there is nothing wrong with enthusiastically supporting your team, one cannot disrespect the opposition. Acts of misdemeanor and misconduct go against the spirit of the game. As Game Four takes place at the TD Garden, one hopes for the Celtics fans to stay within limits.

