Celtics Legend Defends Trae Young’s Claim Of Being The G.O.A.T. If He Were 6 Ft 8

Just after the entire basketball world finished having the “1990s players” debate started with a comment made by Anthony Edwards, Trae Young gave fans and analysts a new topic to argue over. On the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Young revealed that he would have been the G.O.A.T. over LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the hypothetical situation.

“If I was 6’8, I feel like I would be the best player ever to play this game.”

Young caused a massive stir when talking about his greatness if only he were 7 inches taller. Unlike many other individuals, Brian Scalabrine admitted that he agreed with the Atlanta Hawks star.

As one can expect, the three-time All-Star’s bold claims spread like wildfire when. These comments have become the talk of the basketball community, with everyone chiming in on the debate. The consensus didn’t back the sharpshooter. Instead, he was being trolled for being “delusional”.

Scalabrine surprised many when he stood up for the 25-year-old. The Boston Celtics legend defended Young from detractors by agreeing with him.

According to the 2008 NBA champ, Trae already possesses one of the best offensive skill sets with great ball-handling ability to make up for his lack of size. At 6ft 1”, Young is able to get off his shot from beyond the arc and even the paint.

“Offensive skill set, he doesn’t get enough credit. He’s not that athletic. He’s not big. He’s not like crazy explosive. His handle is good, but it’s not like Kyrie. But he could get anywhere he wants to on the floor. He can make any shot he wants to around the basket. He could check off a floater into a lob, into a kick out to a wide open three.”

Considering that Trae is already “perfect”, Scalabrine believes a 6ft 8” version of the player would certainly be the G.O.A.T.

“If he was 6’8″, like yes, he would be the greatest player of all time. Everything he does is perfect. His footwork is perfect. His inside steps are perfect. He cuts off angles. Everything he does offensively is perfect… I actually co-sign this.”

Right now, Young is one of the best combo guards in the league. Apart from going on scoring rampages, he is also the primary playmaker, facilitating his teammates. Because of his height, Young has had to master certain offensive moves to overcome taller defenders such as the long-range step-back three-pointer, floaters, and a quick first step.

Young’s style of play would’ve been completely different if he was a 6ft 8” forward instead. On the offensive end, he is one of the best small guards in the league – averaging 25.5 points and 9.5 assists through his first six professional seasons.

However, he is still a huge liability for the Hawks on the defensive end. This is one aspect of his game that requires immediate attention. Improvements on the defensive end will help him elevate his game and propel Young into MVP discussions.