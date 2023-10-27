“Certain Level of Professionalism”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Relates’ to James Harden’s Sixers Situation, Lists Mistake in Approach

Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers visited Wisconsin for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The entire team made the road trip, except for one notable player, James Harden. The Beard has a lot of problems with the 76ers management and wants out. In fact, he has taken matters into his own hands and has called out the organization, specifically, the president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

Advertisement

Looking back on it on Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on the entire situation. He revealed how he relates with Harden, having been in the same position a few times before in his career. However, he believes it could have been handled better, and pointed out where the 2018 MVP went wrong.

Shaquille O’Neal highlights James Harden’s lack of professionalism

The situation in Philadelphia is rather tumultuous right now. Despite being a clear championship contender, the issue with James Harden has put a damper on the organization. As such, it has become the topic of much discussion in the NBA world. In fact, Charles Barkley, a Sixers legend, claimed the City of Brotherly Love would never forgive Harden for this transgression.

Advertisement

It certainly is a sticky situation that Harden has found himself in, but Shaquille O’Neal can relate. In his 19-year career, Shaq has butted heads with plenty of organizations, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, looking back on his career and analyzing Harden’s actions, he has pointed out the error in the latter’s approach.

In particular, he pointed out that there is one unwritten rule that Harden didn’t follow. This rule is that a certain level of professionalism needs to be maintained when dealing with organizations. And, thanks to his obvious lack of the same, the Beard is now a controversial figure, not just in Philly, but in the NBA as a whole,

“I’ve probably been in this position more than anyone. And, as a player what you must have…it’s an unwritten law…you must have a certain level of professionalism. You and an organization are having problems, the professionalism kicks in, “Ernie, you’re my agent, they don’t want me anymore, handle it”. You don’t get on social media and say he’s a liar, you don’t do this, you don’t do that, and it should be handled professionally by both sides.”

As things stand, there is little to no information about Harden’s future in the NBA. He is desperate to return to his hometown, Los Angeles, with the Clippers. But, right now any and all forms of trade have been stalled, as Harden is left to brood about his future. And all this is bound to have an impact on another star player of the team, Joel Embiid.

Advertisement

Harden’s actions have prompted other teams to start monitoring Joel Embiid’s situation

James Harden’s future in the NBA is up in the air. In fact, many believe that this could be his last season in the league. NBA legend Paul Pierce believes the Beard is following the same path as Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom tried to fight the league and failed.

However, there is so much more at stake thanks to Harden’s actions. While it does seem like the Sixers are in control, this whole situation has put the spotlight on Joel Embiid. The Process is undoubtedly the star of the team. But, with Harden’s future in the league at stake, and no clear second star on the roster, teams are circling, monitoring his future with the team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PompeyOnSixers/status/1716743557875220674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Safe to say, the City of Brotherly Love is rife with drama. It will be interesting to see just how things progress in the coming weeks. Has Harden ruined his future in the NBA? Will Embiid stay with the Sixers? Only time will tell.