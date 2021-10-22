“Kawhi Leonard is finally dropping his debut album”: Clippers superstar drops rap album featuring the likes of Polo G and NBA Youngboy

NBA star Kawhi Leonard recently announced the upcoming release of the first half of his rap project, called Culture Jam Vol. 1.

Kawhi Leonard has been quite busy this summer. However, it is not on the court working on his craft. He is working on a rap album set to release soon.

With 7 tracks, Kawhi Leonard’s debut album celebrates the unity of basketball and hip-hop. By founding and curating the project, The Klaw seeks to support young athletes in underserved communities 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nSq8FUPT7x — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) October 21, 2021

The album features seven songs, with “Everything different” by NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave released in May as one of the first singles. Part of the revenue from that hit went to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation as a tribute towards Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Additionally, the album is also set to feature stars like Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie, Lil Uzi Vert, and Wale. The other big song on the tracklist is “Waves” by Rod Wave and Polo G, which was released this past summer.

In celebration of the album, Kawhi Leonard will be hosting The Culture Jam Sports and Music Festival in Los Angeles. The Clippers forward helped produce the album and it will be officially released on October 22nd across all platforms. Through founding and curating the project, the 2x NBA champion seeks to support young athletes in underserved communities.

Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam The Album Vol. 1 (Part 1) TONIGHT 9pm pst/ 12am est pic.twitter.com/Vz2nGrxkPX — Culture Jam (@culturejam) October 21, 2021

Leonard, a five-time NBA All-Star, seems to have assembled his own All-Star team to come together and deliver an album that is sure to do big numbers.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry was just… Stephen Curry! Those last two 3s were ridiculous!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr compliments the Chef on his brilliant performance against Paul George and the Clippers

What’s next for Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard had been one of the best players in the NBA last season, averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Moreover, he did all this while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

However, during the NBA playoffs last season, he succumbed to his injuries and went down with a partially down ACL. As a result, the Clippers were given the boot by the Phoenix Suns in the Westen Conference Finals.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery in July on his partially torn right ACL. As a result, the Klaw has some time to focus his off-court ventures, with the album being the latest one.

Sources: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. While there’s no timetable and a return is a long ways away, the Clippers are cautiously optimistic about a return sometime this season.https://t.co/IqrdSlRXgo — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) October 2, 2021

However, according to the latest report, is actually ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. While this does not guarantee that he would be able to play in 2021-22, it does give the Clippers a ray of hope that they will be able to get Kawhi sooner rather than later.

Also Read: “Cuz U a casual”: Kevin Durant shuts down fan on social media who criticized All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving and thinks he should be on NBA’s Top 75 of All Time list