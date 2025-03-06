“Chad Johnson Lying”: Ochocinco Called Out For Reportedly Getting LeBron James’ 50k Point Ball As Fans React

Ochocinco has made it clear that he has an affinity for game balls used by LeBron James on nights he breaks or establishes scoring records. His most recent tweet has led many to believe he’s acquired a piece of memorabilia related to James’ ‘50k point night’ but fans don’t seem to buy it.

It wasn’t all too long ago that LeBron cracked 40,000 career regular season points. In fact, he did so in early March of 2024. Upon this momentous occasion taking place, Ocho took to ‘Nightcap’ to flex on co-host, Shannon Sharpe, that he got the game ball for that night.

What ensued was one of the most hilarious ‘Nightcap’ moments of the year. Ocho had successfully fooled Sharpe at first as the staunch James supporter truly believed that he was gifted the game ball. That was until the scribbled text on the ball revealed this wasn’t case in the slightest.

Fast-forward to present day and it seems as though Ocho is looking to rectify his ‘wrongdoings’. He took to X to thank LeBron for gifting him the ball that he scored his 50,000th career point with (regular season+Playoffs).

However, it shouldn’t be a surprise that fans across the timeline have flooded his replies by calling him a liar. “Chad [Johnson] lying,” and tweets with mere laughing face emojis were enough to get a read of the temperature surrounding this situation.

It’s unclear at the moment if Chad truly does have the game ball from this. He did take to ‘First Take’ to say he wants the ball.

“I talked to LeBron and asked for him if I could have that 50,000 point ball. He agreed to that,” said Chad which was immediately followed up by a laugh from Kendrick Perkins and a smile from Sharpe. The latter’s reaction might indicate he knows if his co-host does have the ball in his possession (he probably doesn’t).

The follow-up on this storyline will likely happen on an upcoming episode of ‘Nightcap’. Fans are divided on what would be funnier: Ocho going through all of this press just to lie a second time or if he actually does have this piece of NBA history leading to Sharpe’s astonished reaction.