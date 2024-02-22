Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight Against the Wizards? Feb 22nd Injury Report on the Nuggets Star Guard

Feb 4, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots the ball as he falls against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the Denver Nuggets have played like the defending champions they are. Surprisingly, the currently fourth-seeded side in the stacked Western Conference is running on an unusual three-game losing streak. As the team looks forward to coming back after the All-Star weekend break against a struggling Washington side, Jamal Murray‘s name has made its way to the injury list.

Murray was sidelined for the last game against the Sacramento Kings due to inflammation of ‘Bilateral tibia’ and has been listed as ‘probable’ once again because of the same issue. Despite the probable status, Murray’s participation in the practice session on Tuesday hints at the star guard’s likely presence in the lineup for the upcoming game.

With a record of 8-7 in the absence of their primary ball handler, the Nuggets seem to be managing well without Murray. His return to the team should only strengthen them further. After all, Murray’s stellar performance has helped him establish himself as one of the young stars of the league. This made his absence from the All-Star game all the more surprising for teammates and fans likewise.

Is Jamal Murray this season’s biggest All-Star snub?

Even though this season’s All-Star roster for the West looked like a group of future Hall of Famers, Jamal Murray was surely deserving of a chance. While Murray has never been a part of the All-Star lineup, he has not left any stone unturned to be a worthy contender.

Even though his numbers might not look very promising currently in the season, in comparison to other All-Stars, Murray averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, in 20 playoff games, last season, along with a championship. The Blue Arrow himself addressed his absence in this season’s All-Star game, and said,

“What do you want me to do now? I think you guys have seen me play at a pretty high level against those same guys that are All-Stars. I just go out there and try not to take it to heart. It is what it is.”

In fact, Murray’s teammate Aaron Gordon also echoed a similar notion. He believed Jamal Murray’s absence from the All-Star lineup was puzzling at the least.

The All-Star snub aside, Murray looks healthy to take the court against the Wizards with a dismal 9-45 record, giving them a chance to snap their losing run.