“Looking Like George Costanza”: NFL Legend Peyton Manning Trolled for ‘Dropping Popcorn’ at the Nuggets-Clippers Game

The NBA playoffs are a special time. Not only are they the last major sporting activity of the season, but the free time also allows stars from other sports to come down and enjoy some of the finest basketball in the world. With the Nuggets and Clippers locked in a tough contest in the Mile High City, Broncos legend Peyton Manning was spotted courtside, indulging in some fine snacking.

Manning has been a staple at all important Denver playoff games, and this time was no different. Tonight, he was spotted munching on some popcorn early in the third quarter, as the Nuggets were up 15 points. His eating may have been a tad messy, and it caught the cameraman’s eye. Soon, the video of him picking some popcorn off his hoodie started making the rounds on the internet.

His method of eating popcorn immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons, but instead of making fun of him, fans online couldn’t believe how relatable the two-time Super Bowl winner was.

Since athletes are usually defined by the way they present themselves on camera, Manning spilling popcorn on himself seemed a bit funny to fans, and they immediately took to X to share their thoughts.

The Sheriff’s in Denver for Game 5 pic.twitter.com/S6YtyuG15s — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2025

One fan compared the scene to a moment from the hit TV show Seinfeld, where Jason Alexander’s character George Costanza was getting a bit messy with some ice cream. The fan posted a still of the scene, with the caption, “Peyton Manning looking like George Costanza at the nuggets clipper game.”

Peyton manning looking like George Costanza at the nuggets clipper game on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/T1l9eW2GPk — TermLimits4USA (@termlimits4USA) April 30, 2025

Another fan seemed to find the whole ordeal heavily relatable, as he claimed Manning was “just like me” for dropping popcorn on himself while watching a game.

Peyton Manning casually dropping popcorn all over himself at a sports game just like me pic.twitter.com/85I7cTtROu — Soren (@soren_flyin) April 30, 2025

A third seemed surprised at Manning’s emotional response to the popcorn, as the video showed that he clearly couldn’t get enough of it. He commented, “Peyton Manning in the stands just stuffing his face at the Nuggets game.”

Manning’s love for the Nuggets goes deep. He’s been seen in the Ball Arena multiple times over the past few years, and most notably when the Nuggets won their maiden NBA championship in 2023.