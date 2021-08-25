“Klay Thompson is going to rip up the league!”: Kevin Durant and NBA Twitter react as Warriors star drains three after three during recent practice session

Kevin Durant gives his hilarious five-word reaction to clip of Warriors star Klay Thompson working out

It’s finally happening Warriors fans. After two years of waiting, Klay Thompson will finally be able to take the court again during this season. And while the franchise has said that the splash brother will have to wait until about Christmas, we won’t lie, he’s looking pretty good already.

Klay has recovered enough from his Achilles’ injury to partake in private basketball workouts. And seemingly during every session he has, the man has posted a clip showing off his shooting ability. And like most in the NBA community, Kevin Durant has taken notice.

The Nets star recently took a look at a clip of Thompson practicing relocation and shooting. And in response, the Nets star posted a very short, yet hilarious reaction on Twitter.

What did he say, you ask?

Kevin Durant criticizes Klay Thompson on his only flaw during his three-point shooting workout

Yes, it is impossible to think THE KLAY THOMPSON could have any blemishes during a three-point shooting drill. But apparently, Kevin Durant has managed to find one.

What is it though? What could have possibly gone wrong for the Slim Reaper to have pointed it out so seriously to the player?

Take a look at the tweet below.

Yep. The very first three, Klay Thompson had his toe on the line.

Maybe KD found some sadistic pleasure in the fact that it happened. Or maybe, after losing the chance to eliminate the Bucks due to having his toe on the line, perhaps he’s trying to warn a former comrade of the same fate? Who knows!

But, he wasn’t the only one to react to the clip. Here are just some of the tweets by NBA Twitter.

that dude’s shot, you can’t teach that. i know its just warmups but his form, his stroke, its flawless. — Rico (@RicoSF55) August 24, 2021

THE LEAGUE IS DONE FOR — 💎💎💎 (@gswforIife) August 24, 2021

Prettiest jumper in the league and the only guy that can beat Kobe’s 81 when he is hot 🔥🔥🔥 — zakaria raqiq (@zakariaraqiq) August 24, 2021

Thought it was on loop.. nope just hitting ever shot he took lol — Pickle Mason (@DubNation916) August 24, 2021

All jokes aside though, these little clips are incredibly encouraging. Quite honestly, we can’t wait for the Splash brothers to be together again next season.

