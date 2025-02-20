“Championship or Eastern Conference Finals”: Shams Charania Bluntly Expresses What Bucks Need to Achieve to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was rumored to be on his way out of Milwaukee before the Bucks finally came away with an NBA Championship in 2021. However, after three straight disappointing playoff exits following their title, Milwaukee will once again have to prove they are competitive enough to keep the Greek Freak around, as Shams Charania points out, as much as Giannis loves Milwaukee, he loves winning more.

The nine-time All-Star is still under contract for three more years, with a player option in the final season, but Milwaukee knows what’s at stake with their current core. The franchise has done everything in its power to keep Antetokounmpo happy, including a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, but it doesn’t mean much if the Bucks aren’t contending.

“In a lot of ways, this year is championship or Eastern Conference Finals,” Charania said. “[The Bucks] haven’t reached that plateau ever since they won the championship… so they do need to get back to that level to show Giannis that they’re building something sustainable.”

As much as the former MVP appreciates everything the city of Milwaukee has done for him throughout his 12-year career, winning is Antetokounmpo’s top priority.

If Milwaukee isn’t able to cross that threshold and fails to make a deep playoff run once again, Giannis could be searching for a way out in the near future. Based on the team’s recent moves, the Bucks already know that and have gone all-in on contending this season.

The Bucks have made moves to improve around Giannis and Dame

Milwaukee has made moves to stay competitive and build a team around Giannis every season. The Bucks signed Brook Lopez in 2018, who has proven to be the perfect front court partner for the two-time MVP. Furthermore, the franchise’s acquisition of Jrue Holiday for Eric Bledsoe pushed the Bucks into title contention, so it’s no secret the team has always prioritized Antetokounmpo.

The franchise appears to be even more serious about their championship aspirations this year, though. In an effort to bring a bit more youth to the roster, the Bucks made the controversial decision to move on from Khris Middleton in favor of versatile forward, Kyle Kuzma. The 29-year-old adds an extra offensive punch that the team previously lacked, but only time will tell if it’s enough to get Milwaukee over the hump.

The Bucks are currently entrenched in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, sitting at 29-24. The team should have no issues making the postseason, but Milwaukee will have to prove their mettle in the playoffs if the team hopes to keep Giannis happy.