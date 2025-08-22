Serge Ibaka Was Distraught When Kevin Durant Returned to the 2019 NBA Finals

In 2019, the Toronto Raptors captured Canada’s first NBA championship. Their remarkable postseason run concluded with ending the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty. Unfortunately, however, neither team was able to compete at full capacity. The Warriors didn’t have Kevin Durant for most of the series. But when he did return, it struck fear in the hearts of Raptors players.

Ever since Golden State acquired Kevin Durant, they have been virtually unbeatable. The first two seasons of his tenure with the team resulted in a championship. If they were to win another ring, the Warriors would’ve become the first team since the 2000-2002 Los Angeles Lakers to achieve a three-peat. Those dreams suffered a major hit when Durant strained his calf in the Warriors’ second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The setback would also force him to miss the entire Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers and the first four games of the NBA Finals. While Durant’s absence hurt the Warriors, it certainly helped the Toronto Raptors, leading many to downplay Toronto’s championship due to Durant’s injury. But the Raptors could only play who was in front of them.

The Raptors took advantage of the Durant-less Warriors by quickly jumping out to a 3-1 lead. The decisive Game 5 was in Toronto, and all signs pointed to the series’ conclusion. But everything flipped upside down once Durant returned to the lineup. The shock of the two-time NBA champion’s return even sent waves through the Raptors roster.

“I like to have pressure,” Serge Ibaka said on the Hello and Welcome podcast. “But I didn’t know what to think during that time.”

Former Raptors big man, Serge Ibaka, couldn’t help but feel some nerves creep in once Durant set foot on the court. Although he had confidence that his team would win regardless, it’s hard to ignore the calibre of player KD is. “That’s Kevin Durant, man. Easy money. He’s a killer,” Ibaka proclaimed.

The 6-foot-11 forward was once teammates with Durant back when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He saw up close for seven years the tremendous skill Durant put on display in games and during practice. Ibaka knew that the tide of the series could change with Durant on the court, which it did.

Durant came out of the gates on fire to begin Game 5, knocking down his first three three-pointers en route to 11 quick points. Unfortunately, he would eventually suffer an Achilles injury that would change his future with the Warriors and as an NBA player.

Klay Thompson would also join Durant on the injury list after suffering an ACL injury in Game 6. Toronto would go on to win the title, as Ibaka finally captured his first championship. Despite the unfortunate events that took place during the Raptors’ championship run, Ibaka was able to speak about what transpired with Durant in 2019.

Ibaka and Durant discuss the 2019 NBA Finals

Throughout NBA history, plenty of what-ifs have asked. Durant’s injury in the 2019 NBA Finals is one of the biggest. In Ibaka’s YouTube series How Hungry Are You?, he discussed with Durant the hypotheticals of their Finals bout. Their difference in opinions sparked a minor debate.

It all began with Ibaka asking Durant if he believed the Warriors would’ve won that series if he had never suffered that Achilles injury. Durant didn’t hesitate to give an honest answer.

“For sure,” Durant said. Ibaka couldn’t believe his former teammate’s answer. He rebutted with his reasoning that Toronto was unbeatable. “We were like a fire. Nobody could stop us.”

At the time, the Raptors had overcome a gruelling seven-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers and overcame a 2-0 deficit versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. By the time they reached the NBA Finals, they were already battle-tested. Regardless, that didn’t change Durant’s opinion on the one person capable of stopping Toronto’s surge.

“I could. I was like sub-zero,” Durant proclaimed. KD’s short-lived performance in Game 5 may be all the evidence he needs to support his case. In the end, the two agreed to disagree, but did so in a respectable manner.

Despite the asterisks surrounding the Raptors’ title, it should be noted that every NBA champion has one. Durant may have his opinion on that specific series, but even he can respect the Raptors for what they were able to accomplish.