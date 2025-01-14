Chandler Parsons Snubs Kobe Bryant for Kevin Durant While Pushing Lakers Legend Out of Top-3 Conversation

Among former NBA players, Kobe Bryant often appears near the top of most all-time lists. However, as a younger generation of players begin to call it quits, there are several other viewpoints to take into account, ones that don’t name the Black Mamba among the top three greatest players ever. Chandler Parsons is one of those newly retired players who omitted Bryant from this list, notably sliding in one of his former teammates instead.

The 36-year-old came out firing on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back, saying “I love Kobe… but he’s not top-3.” The comment took his co-hosts by surprise, with Michelle Beadle quickly questioning who was on Parsons’ list. “I think it’s Shaq,” the nine-year veteran responded, naming him third name after LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Parsons doesn’t even believe Bryant has an argument to be named to the top three, and many are starting to reflect that with their own lists.

“I love Kobe, God rest his soul, but he’s not top-3 (all-time) in most people’s eyes.” – @ChandlerParsons “I ain’t rolling Chandler.” – @TeamLou23 “I would rank Kevin Durant above Kobe.” – CP Where do you rank Kobe Bryant all-time? pic.twitter.com/kurtbbdUZR — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 14, 2025

While Lou Williams adamantly claimed Kobe to be in his top three, the former Sixth Man of the Year acknowledged that the slight age gap between him and Parsons could create bias. Parsons responded with an even bolder statement, asserting that he’d even take Kevin Durant over Bryant. Williams believes Kobe gets caught up in the GOAT conversation because of how closely and publicly he attempted to emulate Jordan, who was the greatest in everyone’s eyes.

The two former players are only two years apart, but it’s clear their mindsets on this debate have a generational gap. Parsons doesn’t believe most view Bryant as a top-three talent ever, while Williams, a former teammate of Bryant, didn’t give a second thought to ranking Kobe among the greatest.

Parsons and Williams explained the generation gap in NBA rankings

Williams emphasized how he is a big fan of Shaquille O’Neal as well, but Kobe remains a mainstay in his list. However, the 38-year-old did point out that fans are bound to have different lists based on whom they watched. “I mean, it’s gonna be younger guys who put Kevin Durant in that conversation,” Williams said.

Parsons then steered the subject in the opposite direction, stating that there are plenty of old fans who would still rank Magic Johnson and Larry Bird above Kobe as well. The pair were both there to witness Bryant’s greatness, but they do believe the late legend could get lost in the conversation considering the immense amount of talent that has dominated the league before and since.