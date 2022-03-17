“Charles Barkley, ain’t no more golfing for you!”: Charles Oakley hilariously roasts Chuck while explaining why Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas won’t ever mend their relationships with MJ

Charles Oakley took Charles Barkley apart for repeating his statement about wanting to retire from TNT and playing golf.

The former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls forward is one of the most revered NBA enforcers of his time. Nobody liked messing with the 6’9″ guy, who used his low center of gravity well to guard the post.

In addition, Oakley would always stick up for his teammates because of the especially physical and emotionally charged style of playing during the late-80s and 90s.

This caused him to get involved in numerous fights and bust-ups, often as the peacemaker. In this process, he’d often come up against the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, among others.

As a result, Oakley has a sizeable amount of experience in dealing with the likes of Charles Barkley and Isiah Thomas.

Charles Barkley takes some stray shots from Charles Oakley alongside Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas

Oakley is famously one of the greatest friends Michael Jordan has ever had in the NBA. Michael also loved Scottie and Charles Barkley – his former teammates who’re not on speaking terms with him these days.

The Oak Tree believes that none of Charles Barkley, Scottie or Isiah will ever make it up with His Airness. While talking about their splits with Michael Jordan, Oakley broke down exactly why these legends are now separated for good:

“No. It’s just like asking…I dunno, Isiah Thomas won’t come because he didn’t go to the Dream Team. Scottie has put himself in a position where it’s tough to sit down and sit across from the guy.”

Michael Jordan will never be cool with Barkley, Pippen & Isaiah Thomas@CharlesOakley34 explains pic.twitter.com/ROUToGMvtz — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 17, 2022

“But Barkley, ain’t no more golfing for you. I know he likes golfing and all, but Charles Barkley is going to have to sit on TNT for 20 years. Ain’t no golf time for you, and I really feel sorry for you.”

