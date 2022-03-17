“Anytime I see LeBron James or Kevin Durant, I’m going at them”: Anthony Edwards describes his mindset while taking shots against the GOATs in the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is not scared of taking shots against the GOATs in the NBA.

For the first time since Jimmy Butler‘s departure, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in contention for a playoff spot. They’re 9-1 in their last 10 matchups and Karl Anthony Towns has unleashed the scoring beast in him. He faced a ton of flak for calling himself the greatest shooting big in NBA history, but his performance ever since is only supporting this stance.

They destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers last night and KAT exploded with 30 points while Edwards dropped 27. Patrick Beverley trash-talked all night but backed it up with his game as well. The play-in spot is theirs for sure as the Lakers are 11 games behind and there are only 11 left in the regular season.

Kawhi Leonard will not return before playoffs and the finishing 7th in the west is a very real possibility for the Timberwolves this season.

Anthony Edwards can take on any GOAT in the league

In the first half of the season, Anthony Edwards carried them as the leading scorer in just his second season in the league. He has shown time and again that he is up for any matchup.

After the massive win, last night Ant was asked what went through his mind when facing a great like LeBron James. The 20-year old does not shy away from a challenge. He is unwilling to pass the ball when facing GOAT caliber players in the league.

Anthony Edwards when asked about playing LeBron: “Any time I see one of those GOATs in front of me, I’m trying to go at them. Every time. I’m not passing. That’s what’s in my mind. Every time I see a LeBron, Kevin Durant, everybody in that category, I’m trying to go at them.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 17, 2022

While most 20-year olds are awestruck when facing players they grew up watching, Edwards is cut from a different cloth. LeBron James entered the league even before Ant started playing basketball. 19 years later the 4x champion is still an MVP candidate. It is a very good sign that the Minnesota guard is ready to take shots over players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James without hesitation.

