Basketball

“Anytime I see LeBron James or Kevin Durant, I’m going at them”: Anthony Edwards describes his mindset while taking shots against the GOATs in the NBA

"Anytime I see LeBron James or Kevin Durant, I'm going at them": Anthony Edwards describes his mindset while taking shots against the GOATs in the NBA
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"If he fails to pay the company goes back to his Dad" - How Vince McMahon went from being a trailer parked kid to a Billionaire
Next Article
“I told Mr McMahon two of the biggest lies of my life that day” - Mick Foley lied to Vince McMahon before his iconic match with The Undertaker
NBA Latest Post
"Anytime I see LeBron James or Kevin Durant, I'm going at them": Anthony Edwards describes his mindset while taking shots against the GOATs in the NBA
“Anytime I see LeBron James or Kevin Durant, I’m going at them”: Anthony Edwards describes his mindset while taking shots against the GOATs in the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is not scared of taking shots against the GOATs…