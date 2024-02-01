Charles Barkley and Churros: How NBA Legend Went From Mocking San Antonio Women to Apologizing Over Delicacy

Credits: February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to have a long-standing and interesting history with a Spanish delicacy. The Inside the NBA co-host and his relationship with Churros goes back almost a decade when Sir Charles had a few words about the Spanish delicacy and the women of San Antonio. Since then, it seems as if Charles Barkley has changed his stance on the cinnamon-covered sticks.

Way back in 2014, Charles Barkley got into somewhat of a beef with the women of San Antonio. Sir Charles’ comment on San Antonio having ‘Some big ol women down there,’ led him to imitate and state that the women of San Antonio are big because of the amount of Churros they consume.

The very same year, Charles Barkley made another remark on the sale of Churros in San Antonio. In fact, he had also made the same ‘Big ol women’ statement prior to his imitation on the show earlier that year.

Before things could take a dark turn and turn into something serious, Charles Barkley went on to issue an apology to the women in San Antonio later in 2017. Sir Charles dedicated a small segment to the San Antonio females after he himself tried Churros for the first time.

“I wanna apologize to the women of San Antonio. Because Ernie, Ernie, I had Churros last night. I see what all the excitement is about.”

Barkley instantly issued an apology to the women of San Antonio and their love for Churros once he tried them. And after giving Churros a try, Sir Charles could not help but appreciate the Spanish delicacy and back off of his previous comments.

Charles Barkley’s love for Churros

After calling out the women of San Antonio for being big and consuming a large amount of Churros, Charles Barkley quickly changed his stance once he tried them for the first time and instantly became a fan.

The Round Mound of Rebound may have become an advocate of the cinnamon-powdered fried sticks because he even went on to ask the number one pick of the 2023 NBA draft how he felt about Churros.

Charles Barkley once asked Victor Wembanyama how he felt about Churros. Wembanyama, who had not heard of the delicacy was visibly confused when Barkley insisted that he had been in San Antonio long enough to know what a Churro was.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie asked the people of his city to make him try what Churros were before he signed off. But having a look at the entire timeline of Barkley’s comments and his take on Churros, it seems as if it came to a full circle after all in the end.