Charles Barkley benefitted a charity $55,000 and kissed a 67 y/o referee on the mouth after a bet

Back in 2007, Charles Barkley and 67-year-old referee Dick Bavetta had a bet worth as much as $55,000.

Several years after his retirement, Charles Barkley was part of an entertaining and friendly competition. While covering a Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings clash in 2007, Sir Charles took shots at referee Dick Bavetta, claiming that he could “outrun Dick Bavetta right now”.

Barkley’s comments blew up in no time. The producer of “Inside the NBA”, Tim Kiely, took this as a perfect opportunity in getting this hypothetical race to life. Tim contacted the league, who eventually spoke to the 67-year-old referee, and were absolutely sold on the idea.

Also Read: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

The famous race was all set to take place just a few weeks after Charles’ initial comments.

On the All-Star Saturday night in Las Vegas, with a $55,000 bet on the line, millions of viewers from around the world were set to watch Chuck and Bavetta battle it out in a 235-foot race.

Charles Barkley managed to outrun Dick Bavetta

As soon as the details of this 78 yards dash went official, superstars of the league selected their pick. Mostly, players were ready to put their money on the legendary referee. Steve Nash and Kevin Garnett were merely two of many such players.

“Charles, let me say something to you, there’s no way you can critique the game the way you critique it if you cannot beat a referee,” said Kevin Garnett.

“It better be a short race, because if it’s an endurance race, I think Bavetta has got him licked,” said Steve Nash. “I’m sure Charles will try to make the distance just right for himself.”

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Phoenix Suns legend managed to finish the race before Dick.

As the winner, Barkley was awarded a grand total of $55,000 – $25,000 from the NBA, $25,000 from TNT, and $5,000 from Dick Bavetta – all of which was donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

However, this was not all. The events that occurred after the race was probably more amusing than the race itself.

As Bavetta leaned in to congratulate the 6-foot-7 NBA star, the duo ended up kissing on the mouth in front of millions watching from around the world.

Since then, it has been tough for the league to have an event as entertaining, added to the All-Star Game.

Also Read: Charles Barkley anticipates Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles’ inclusion to the Hall of Fame