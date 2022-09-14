“Son, you’re dumber than rocks”: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mother roasting him for not knowing how to put his clothes for laundry.

Whether it be his dominant performances on the hardwood or his entertaining off-court personality, Charles Barkley manages to keep his fans entertained. The former MVP is one of the boldest personalities, never hesitating to speak the truth, even if it means landing him in trouble.

The Chuckster has a great sense of humor, making him must-see TV. The TNT analyst has revolutionalized the ways of sports broadcasting with his candid nature. While he may have hinted at retirement soon, one hopes he continues to stay for the sake of his fans.

Anyone who has watched Chuck over the years on television could attest that the eleven-time All-Star can be absent-minded sometimes, making for a hilarious laugh, something the makers of Inside the NBA capitalize on to the fullest.

Also read: Charles Barkley recounts a legendary tale of a failed Lakers trade and how he played drunk

However, Barkley’s unaware behavior once caused his mother, Charcey Glenn, to be livid at him. This incident occurred during his playing days when the former Suns forward would most often be on the road, traveling for games.

Charles Barkley hilariously recalls getting an earful from his mother for not knowing how to do his laundry.

Courtesy of his television career with TNT, fans are aware of Barkley’s forgetful nature. The veteran forward isn’t the most attentive, with the Internet never wasting any time playing clips of him dozing off during live television.

While this may make for entertaining television today, Chuck did bear the brunt of this habit in the past. During an appearance on TNT’s The Steam Room Podcast, Barkley hilariously recalled his mother roasting him for not knowing how to segregate clothes for laundry.

“I called my mom, I said ‘my clothes keep getting ruined, my whites got different colors on them.’She says ‘you are separating the colors, right?’ I said ‘what do you mean? Mom, you just throw everything in the washing machine.’She said ‘son, you’re dumber than rocks,'” revealed Barkley while laughing

Also read: “I do think LeBron James can be better than Michael Jordan”: Charles Barkley enamored by the King’s physical attributes