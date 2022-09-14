Basketball

“Son, you’re dumber than rocks”: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

"Son, you're dumber than rocks": Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom's roasting session
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Tom Brady has 'personal sh*t' and Gisele Bündchen has sacrificed enough, $650 million power couple face problems in their marriage
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Son, you're dumber than rocks": Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom's roasting session
“Son, you’re dumber than rocks”: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mother roasting him for not knowing…