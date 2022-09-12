“Y’all are going to be up here soon”: Charles Barkley anticipates Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles’ inclusion to the Hall of Fame

NBA legend Charles Barkley suggested recently retired WNBA stars Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles’ induction into the Hall of Fame

There aren’t many sportscasters and show hosts like Charles Barkley. His adored charisma and chemistry with Shaquille O’Neal have demanded the world’s attention for years.

At this point, Barkley, along with the Inside the NBA crew, is a deep part of the league. Their antics are positively received and their statements go viral.

But before his success with TV, Sir Charles was still as famous if not more. The 6’6″ power forward dominated the league for years.

It all began in 1984 when the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Chuck as the 5th overall pick. He immediately went to work alongside his legendary teammates Julius Erving and Moses Malone.

Barkley asserted his rebounding dominance in his debut season itself. As a fairly small number 4, Barkley was unusually good at rebounding.

At the height of his career, the 11-time All-Star averaged 23 points and 14.6 rebounds per season. In fact, the only time Barkley ever registered less than 10 rebounds per game was in his rookie year.

A lack of ring and a developing team pushed Barkley to part ways with Philadelphia. The Chuck Wagon was on its way to Phoenix where he ended up winning the one and only MVP of his career.

The Hall of Famer chased a championship his entire career but the ring remained ever elusive. After an injury, Barkley retired without ever winning the Finals.

For Barkley, love for the game means everything. He is also the kind who doesn’t discriminate and appreciates WNBA and NBA alike.

Charles Barkley certain Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Barkley outdid himself during the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony when he mentioned Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles in his speech.

“Y’all are going to be up here soon.” Chuck shouts out Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles at the @Hoophall 🏀🧡 pic.twitter.com/0I3Zbu974C — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 10, 2022

The two legends of basketball, Bird and Fowles have dominated the WNBA for years. Their excellence in the sport deserves all the applause possible.

Media and broadcasters usually ignore WNBA and the league faces continued discrimination.

Sue, who is a 13-time All-Star, has registered the most assists in the league. Meanwhile, Sylvia, an exceptionally gifted rebounder, holds the crown for most rebounds ever in the league.

Barkley took the enshrinement as an opportunity to acknowledge the two greats and share his belief that they will make HoF.

Barkley in his speech said: “I just want to acknowledge two women who just retired from the WNBA. The great Sue Bird and the great Sylvia Fowles. Thank you. Y’all gonna be up here soon, so thank you.”

To be fair, what Chuck did is the bare minimum. WNBA deserves more support and acknowledgment from NBA and its stars.

