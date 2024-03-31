Charles Barkley ‘Betrays’ Auburn, Forced to ‘Roll Tide’ on National Television

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to the Final Four, defeating the Clemson Tigers to book their spot. AT&T’s very own, Charles Barkley was in the house, covering the game, when he was forced to appreciate Alabama’s recent run in this year’s March Madness. The Auburn side cruised past their opponents in an 89-82 game of Elite 8 led by their guard Marc Sears who added 23 points.

The former Auburn Tiger found it difficult to appreciate his alma mater’s century-long rival, Alabama as he was hesitant with his words. Barkley began the post-game segment by saying,

“Yeah, they played fantastic. Marc Sears brought ’em home. The key to the game was —” Barkley said before Smith cut him off.

Barkley’s co-panellists weren’t happy with his efforts. Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith demanded that Barkley do the Crimson Tide ‘cheer’, something that is sacred to the school. Being a sport and showing his support for the University of Alabama, Barkley screamed,

“ROLLLLLL TIIIIIDE!”

‘Roll Tide’ is a cheer used to support the University of Alabama’s athletic teams, known as the Crimson Tide. The University has even trademarked the “call”, as the term even made an appearance in their fight song “Yea Alabama “, ending with the words ” Crimson Tide, Roll Tide, Roll Tide!”.

The century-long rivalry between Auburn and Alabama

Being one of the most historied rivalries in sports, Alabama and Auburn have been facing off against each other for over a century now. The two Universities even play against each other in an annual match-up called the Iron Bowl.

Having played for the Auburn Men’s basketball programme (Auburn Tigers), it’s understandable why Barkley had a hard time praising his rival. Barkley is part of a century-long rivalry that started in 1893, with the duo winning over 38 SEC titles. So far, Alabama has had the upper hand, winning 30 of the 38 titles.

Having made it into the final Four for the first time in their University history, Alabama will face 1st seed UConn. UConn will be favorites entering the contest as Draft Kings has the Huskies favored by 11.5 points. But regardless of the odds, Alabama coach Nate Oats seems to have found a solution, as many believe that Alabama might pull off a Cinderella Run this time around.