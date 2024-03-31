mobile app bar

Charles Barkley ‘Betrays’ Auburn, Forced to ‘Roll Tide’ on National Television

Trikansh Kher
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Barkley ‘Betrays’ Auburn, Forced to ‘Roll Tide’ on National Television

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to the Final Four, defeating the Clemson Tigers to book their spot. AT&T’s very own, Charles Barkley was in the house, covering the game, when he was forced to appreciate Alabama’s recent run in this year’s March Madness. The Auburn side cruised past their opponents in an 89-82 game of Elite 8 led by their guard Marc Sears who added 23 points.

The former Auburn Tiger found it difficult to appreciate his alma mater’s century-long rival, Alabama as he was hesitant with his words. Barkley began the post-game segment by saying,

“Yeah, they played fantastic. Marc Sears brought ’em home. The key to the game was —” Barkley said before Smith cut him off.

Barkley’s co-panellists weren’t happy with his efforts. Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith demanded that Barkley do the Crimson Tide ‘cheer’, something that is sacred to the school. Being a sport and showing his support for the University of Alabama, Barkley screamed,

“ROLLLLLL TIIIIIDE!”

‘Roll Tide’ is a cheer used to support the University of Alabama’s athletic teams, known as the Crimson Tide. The University has even trademarked the “call”, as the term even made an appearance in their fight song “Yea Alabama “, ending with the words ” Crimson Tide, Roll Tide, Roll Tide!”.

The century-long rivalry between Auburn and Alabama

Being one of the most historied rivalries in sports, Alabama and Auburn have been facing off against each other for over a century now. The two Universities even play against each other in an annual match-up called the Iron Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having played for the Auburn Men’s basketball programme (Auburn Tigers), it’s understandable why Barkley had a hard time praising his rival. Barkley is part of a century-long rivalry that started in 1893, with the duo winning over 38 SEC titles. So far, Alabama has had the upper hand, winning 30 of the 38 titles.

Having made it into the final Four for the first time in their University history, Alabama will face 1st seed UConn. UConn will be favorites entering the contest as Draft Kings has the Huskies favored by 11.5 points. But regardless of the odds, Alabama coach Nate Oats seems to have found a solution, as many believe that Alabama might pull off a Cinderella Run this time around.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher is a writer at The Sports Rush. A lawyer by education, Trikansh has always been around sports. As a young track athlete Trikansh was introduced to basketball through 'street ball' mixtapes. He was hooked and it has been 'ball is life' ever since. Trikansh is a designer by profession, but couldn't keep away from basketball. A regular on the blacktop, his love for the game goes further than just hooping. If Trikansh isn't going through box scores for last night's game, you can find him in his studio working on his designs or playing squash at the local club.

Read more from Trikansh Kher

Share this article

Don’t miss these