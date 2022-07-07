Charles Barkley called out Michael Jordan’s “$180 million” investment as egregious leading to a massive fall-out

Sir Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan are no longer speaking after Sir Charles questioned his Airness’ position with the Charlotte Hornets.

During the 1984 US Olympic tryouts, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan became friends. When they became acquainted, neither player was in the NBA.

Jordan went on to win the gold medal and lead the team in scoring, while Barkley was dropped from the team. But the two players hit it off right away. Jordan and Barkley became golf buds with Tiger Woods and were regularly seen together.

Although Sir Charles lacked his Airness’s status, they were fierce competitors who always tried to defeat each other.

On this date in 1993… Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley each scored 42 points in Chicago’s 111-108 victory, marking the first time in NBA Finals history that opposing players each scored 40 or more points in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/YjpTqie2DN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2020

Jordan and Barkley formed a bond during their playing days that lasted long after their individual Hall of Fame careers ended.

However, their relationship soured some years ago when Barkley, a TNT commentator, made disparaging remarks regarding Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

The fallout between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley that ended their friendship

Barkley and Jordan have always been associated. In 1984, the two greats were drafted two choices apart.

Chuck has gone on to become a prominent TNT commentator. Meanwhile, Jordan has taken an interest in ownership and management. MJ initially took a stake in Charlotte in 2006 before becoming the majority owner four years later.

The Bobcats/Hornets team has struggled in the postseason. Despite having a significant influence on basketball operations for the previous 15 years, the Hornets are wildly unsuccessful.

Barkley went on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy in the spring of 2012, a year after the Bobcats ended a dismal 7-59. He criticized Jordan’s poor tenure as owner.

Barkley’s remarks enraged Jordan to the point that the two are no longer communicating.

Charles Barkley Finally Explains He and Michael Jordan’s Beef https://t.co/PZVodckFfD pic.twitter.com/8J96G5d6Vg — PM Sports News (@PMSportsNews) April 18, 2020

It’s been precisely ten years since Chuck’s candor irritated MJ. Jordan believed his remarks went too far. Of course, Barkley doesn’t comprehend all that goes on behind the scenes in Charlotte.

Nonetheless, these are two grown men who appeared to have a solid bond. We believe that they should set aside their pride and rekindle their relationship. After all, time is precious.

