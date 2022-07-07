“The goal is to win a championship, I didn’t come here just to be a good team”: Rudy Gobert aims to bring Minnesota its 1st NBA title

The Minnesota Timberwolves host an introductory press conference with Rudy Gobert, who expresses his future goals with the franchise.

You could call it the blockbuster trade of the summer so far. After playing 9-seasons with the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal. GM Tim Connelly agreed to part with a host of talent and draft picks for the French big man.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Wolves frontcourt now boasts a twin tower consisting of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The trade received mixed responses. While some believe the T-Wolves gave a lot away for Gobert, others applauded the team’s urgency to win.

The Minnesota team has three All-Stars starting for them, looking to now make a run for the Larry O’Brien trophy. The addition of Gobert gives the Wolves a defensive anchor who can contribute on both ends of the floor. A three-time DPOY, Gobert led the league in rebounds during the 2021-22 season.

During the team’s recent press conference, Gobert seemed locked-in as he embarked on his new journey in Minnesota, setting the agenda straight.

Rudy Gobert shares an insight into his aspirations with the Wolves.

The Timberwolves organization officially introduced Gobert to the media, who was beaming with excitement, addressing a host of questions. Some of them being his team chemistry with KAT, championship aspirations, and the fan culture.

“My goal is to make KAT a better player on offense & make his life easier and allow him to be even better than he already is. And I think he will do the same for me.” -Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/vQl5SXw95J — Spencer Keele (@SpencerKeele) July 6, 2022

Rudy Gobert: “The goal is to win a championship and I came here for that. I didn’t come here just to be a good team. I came to try and take this team to the finals and accomplish that.“ (via @DaneMooreNBA) pic.twitter.com/X2fch8o6sZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 6, 2022

Rudy Gobert on Minnesota Timberwolves fans: “I think this city has some great fans, because I’ve seen them talking to me on Twitter for 9 years. So, I know how they do” pic.twitter.com/yT1nesTTYO — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) July 6, 2022

The three-time All-Star averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 2.1 BPG this season, shooting a highly efficient 71.3% from the field. This might serve as the perfect opportunity for Gobert to silence the critics and naysayers who blamed him for the Jazz’s poor performance in the playoffs.

