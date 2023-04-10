Charles Barkley Carried a Semi-Automatic Gun After a Man Spat on His Wife Maureen Bloomhardt and Called her “N-Lover” 

The 1990s in the USA were rather dastardly times. From rampant racism to a huge socio-political divide, things were not good. “Sport” was perhaps the only tether that kept the country united. And yet athletes were seen as outcasts. Just take Charles Barkley‘s example.

He was seen as a bad boy throughout his career. But we fail to see the fact that during his team he was treated with some pretty harsh words. From fans, bystanders, and the racist folk that had the power to say anything they liked.

The 1990s were not easy and Charles, whose wife happens to be white, often faced more hatred and derogatory remarks than necessary.

That was a big reason he often got into scuffles and how the story of a vile white man led to Barkley carrying a gun at all times.

“N-Lover”: Charles Barkley carried a semi-automatic gun because a man spat on his wife and called her names

There can arguably be no better reason to carry a weapon. If someone insults your wife and calls the worst remarks, you would be obliged to arm yourself and ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated about Charles spending the night in a lock-up in Milwaukee, he was grilled about why he carries a gun. Instead of asking about the reason, the interviewer tries to instigate and coax Charles into giving out sillier reasons.

But Barkley, despite his hair-trigger temper happens to be a reasonably sound man. He says that he had been carrying the semi-automatic weapon for 8 years due to a shocking reason.

Sports Illustrated: Isn’t it true that your wife has been harassed because of your interracial marriage? Didn’t somebody spit on her once?

Charles Barkley: Yeah. And afterward he said, “How do you like it?” And called her an “N lover.” See, that’s why I need my gun.

A reason worthy of carrying a licensed weapon. When the instigator goes out of line, necessary measures can make a big difference.

The state of America even after all these years

Sure, we might think that the United States is united. To a certain extent, they are but racist remarks are still prevalent throughout the country.

Players like Russell Westbrook and LeBron James among others have spoken out about it. Time and time again. We’re in the 21st century and it looks as though racism hasn’t been fully uprooted.

Incidents like the ones that forced Charles Barkley to carry a semi-automatic weapon are fewer now, however, that doesn’t mean they are entirely non-existent.