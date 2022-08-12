Charles Barkley claimed Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods isn’t fun to be around

Charles Barkley, a Hall of Famer and NBA legend, made a subtle dig at his former friend Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods had a group of friends before the scandals became public, which included Charles Barkley. Woods was once in a close circle with Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Jordan and Barkley took Woods under their wing and the celebrity superstars spent a lot of leisure time together.

They used to golf and party together regularly. On the other hand, Tiger abruptly stopped speaking to many of them, including ‘Chuck.’

This clearly enraged the former Phoenix Suns star, who is as genuine as they come. You’re unlikely to find a famous athlete who tells it like it is more than Barkley, which sometimes makes him so divisive.

Chuck’ also severed ties with Michael Jordan at one point because MJ couldn’t handle the criticism he received from his friend as an NBA analyst.

The former NBA MVP praised Tiger’s abilities but criticized his stiff demeanor while they were together.

‘He ain’t fun to be around,’ says Charles Barkley of former pal Tiger Woods

In Alan Shipnuck’s authorized biography of Phil Mickelson, Barkley is quoted as saying some incendiary things about Tiger.

Here’s an excerpt from what he says: “One of the reasons Phil has lasted so long is that he has led a happy life. Tiger won a lot of tournaments, but it wasn’t all fun and games. Tiger is, without a doubt, a better golfer. You’re simply awestruck by his talent. But being around him is not enjoyable. Everyone in his world is tense and self-conscious, afraid to say or do the wrong thing.” Charles Barkley slams Tiger Woods: ‘Not fun to be around him’ https://t.co/HTzU3Q8oEy pic.twitter.com/zEqut9Cnng — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2022

Barkley also blames Tiger for alienating him after the scandals broke:

“Tiger himself has always acted as if he’s under siege.” Give me an f-kin’ break, dude; you’re just a golfer. When you’re with Phil, you’re bound to have a good time. He makes people happy. Everyone around him is always cheerful. That’s a significant difference, man. I have no idea what happened to this day.

Charles claims he would have understood if Tiger had communicated that he was in a mess and needed some time away. Chuck expresses his disappointment at not hearing from Woods and wishes, “Tiger was man enough to call me.”

Tiger’s personal issues shattered an extraordinary friendship between athletes from various sports, and fans will be hoping that they can bury the hatchet soon.

