Luka Doncic’s promising new teammate gets torched by a former Rockets and Clippers’ 46-year old guard in a pick up game

Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic might have lots of hopes for the upcoming season after falling short of NBA Finals but Cuttino Mobley might have shown them something to wonder about.

This off-season was expected to have a lot of movement with how things transpired in the Playoffs for the contenders. The Mavericks fell just 3-games short of making their first Finals appearance in more than 10 years, even after offloading Kristaps Porzingis in a mid-season trade with the Wizards.

Jalen Brunson surprised everyone with his potential to be the 2nd star of a team and a top Playoff proved point guard who can deliver when it matters. But even he left for the Knicks in free agency.

But the Mavs had acquired Christian Wood, who could provide a similar scoring option, with a much better 3-point shooting and a bigger presence in the paint. He alongside veteran big man JaVale McGee could be the answer for a better front court than Mark Cuban has had in a long time.

But a recent viral video of NBA’s 6-foot-9 versatile Big Man getting beaten by a 6″4’, 46-year-old former Rockets guard who last played an NBA game 14 years ago does not paint a good picture of Wood.

Cuttino Mobley torched Luka Doncic’s new teammate Christian Wood

Although he’s still a baller in the Big-3, and he averaged around 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists a game during his NBA career, Cuttino Mobley making Mavs’ new big man is not what fans in Dallas would hope to see. But that’s what they would get as of now.

Former Rocket Cuttino Mobley is almost 47 years old — yet he’s out here torching Christian Wood 😂 (h/t @zeb_agbanyim) pic.twitter.com/cSvrh44VBG — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) August 11, 2022

Last season with the Houston Rockets, Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 50.1 per cent from the field, including 36 per cent from deep.

That’s quite great numbers when you see it playing with a superstar like Luka Doncic. The Slovenian would love to run pick and rolls for the big man while Mavs will also get a lot of help from his presence on the board or on the 3-point line spacing the floor.

Having said all of that, this clip was quite an embarrassment for all of Dallas, be it how great and underrated offensive player Mobley was in his prime. Being a 26-year-old NBA player, you can’t get beaten by a man who last played an NBA game 15 years back.

