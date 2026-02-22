Charles Barkley Claims Karl-Anthony Towns “Doesn’t Know How to Play Basketball”, Slams His Shooting Habits

Karl-Anthony Towns’ joining the Knicks roster two years ago was supposed to make them the undisputed best Eastern team. However, his performances have been inconsistent and often criticized. Not everything can be blamed on the system either, which is why Charles Barkley lashed out at him ahead of the Knicks’ game against the Rockets on Saturday.

Towns has averaged 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in the 2025/26 season, which isn’t bad. But more is expected of the former Timberwolves star, whose offensive aggressiveness and defensive capabilities are heavily questioned. Also, the difficulties he’s been facing playing an ‘off-ball’ role next to Jalen Brunson have been hard to ignore.

Barkley labeled Towns as a great player, which he is but decided to single out an aspect of his game that irks him a lot: his decision making.

“He don’t know how to play basketball,” the 76ers legend said on the pre-game. “The matchup dictates whether you shoot 3s or you go post up. He’s a heckuva player but when they put a little guy on you, go in the post.”

This is what critics mean when they call out his lack of aggressiveness. He is a seven-footer who can bully smaller defenders in the paint, but when matched up against one, he will often turn around and settle for a shot from distance. No one would complain if those shots were falling, but they have become increasingly rare.

“He’s a great shooter. I ain’t letting no little dude guard me…take his little a** in the post & punish him,” Barkley added.

The Round Mound of Rebounds then spoke about Nikola Jokic, also a seven-footer with shooting range. He noted how the Serb shoots from deep when a big defender is guarding him, but plays bully ball against the “little munchkins” assigned to check him. That is exactly what he wants Karl-Anthony Towns to do.

Towns has a lot to take note of, and to truly improve, he has to listen to the legends and those around him. Life in New York has not been horrendous, but the pressure keeps piling up. If the Knicks are to win a title with him, Towns has to improve, and improve fast.