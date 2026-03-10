“No Excuses At That Point”: Carmelo Anthony Highlights Playoffs as True Testing Ground for Karl-Anthony Towns and Knicks

It has been a long time since the New York Knicks were a legitimate championship contender. Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, many people viewed this team as the no-doubt favorite to make it out of the Eastern Conference. Although the Knicks have been great, they haven’t been as dominant as expected. Fans and experts have stressed their concern, but franchise legend Carmelo Anthony refuses to jump the gun.

The 2024-25 season was the Knicks’ most successful campaign since 2000. Former head coach Tom Thibodeau led the team to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Objectively, that is a successful season. That didn’t prevent the front office from relieving him of his duties as coach.

They brought in Mike Brown as a replacement, which subsequently opened the door for higher expectations. It hasn’t been a bad experience with Brown at the helm by any means. However, it hasn’t been flawless. The most glaring difference between the two seasons has been the performance of Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT was the team’s major acquisition last year. He showcased his entire skillset in his first season with the Knicks. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to emulate that level of success consistently this year.

Last season, Towns averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and shot 42% from three-point range. His play earned him an All-Star appearance along with an All-NBA Third Team selection.

This year, his numbers have taken a hit across the board. He is putting up 20 points, 11.9 rebounds, and his three-point shot has dropped to 37%. These aren’t horrible numbers, but they don’t reflect KAT’s true potential.

His level of play has become worrisome to many, and Carmelo Anthony understands where the concern comes from.

“Some days you’re great, some days you’re not. I think what everybody wants from KAT, it’s consistency, right?” Anthony told Casino Guru News. “Fans of him want to see just a little bit more consistency. But I don’t think KAT is worried about any of it.”

This isn’t Towns’ first time in a high-stakes environment. He has appeared in consecutive Conference Finals, with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 and obviously with the Knicks in 2025. He doesn’t have a fixation with filling the stat sheet as long as it leads to wins. Towns made that clear in a post-game interview with the Inside the NBA crew.

“They can talk about anybody as long as we get a ring, that’s the most important thing,” Towns said.

Melo has a different understanding of the Knicks’ team dynamic than the traditional fan. After all, he has a relationship with many of the players on the team. He can excuse Towns’ performance in the regular season, but once the postseason comes, the conversation will change.

“I think he understands that we’ve got to gear up and we gotta be ready come playoffs. Because once the playoffs hit, it’s 0-0 now, and there’s no excuses at that point,” Anthony added.

The bottom line is the Knicks need Towns to be his dominant version to have a deep run. They can’t depend on Jalen Brunson to bail them out of tough situations over and over again.

The Knicks have waited for a championship window such as this for years. This recent parity era has proved that these title windows can close just as fast as they open. Hopefully, Towns and the Knicks don’t let this opportunity slip through their grasp.