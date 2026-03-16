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Jalen Brunson Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns Over the Dominican Republic’s WBC Loss to USA

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Team Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the New York Knicks react during the shooting stars competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome.

Team USA suffered a shock in the ongoing World Baseball Classics when they lost to Italy in their Pool B encounter, but have since recovered strongly to get to where everyone thought they would before the tournament began: the Finals. Jalen Brunson loves that. His teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, not so much.

In the semi-finals, the Americans defeated Towns’ country, Dominican Republic, 2-1 in Miami. Brunson couldn’t help but gloat in the face of his New York Knicks buddy.

Brunson immediately took to his Instagram account to post a photo of himself wearing a ‘USA’ baseball shirt. To rub salt into Towns’ (supposed) wound, he tagged the big man.

“LMAO,” he wrote on the post. Nothing more needed to be said. it would be enough to rattle anyone, especially if that person is someone who you share the locker room with.

Brunson wore the Team USA shirt to the Warriors vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, and unsurprisingly, the New York Yankees reposted the moment on their account. “From one captain to another,” the Yankees wrote in the caption, referring to Brunson, the captain of the Knicks, and Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ star and team captain.

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A post shared by New York Knicks (@nyknicks)

For Brunson, it was a happy night overall. For Towns, perhaps only halfway so. His native Dominicans lost, but the Knicks pulled off an incredible victory over a struggling Golden State side, coming back from a 21 point deficit.

Brunson scored 30, and Towns added 17 to escape MSG with a victory. However, the fact that they had to work so hard against a depleted Warriors side was slightly concerning. The World Baseball Classic rivalry may be over between Brunson and Towns for now. Their focus will now shift to making sure they succeed in the NBA when the postseason arrives.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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