“Charles Barkley coined the phrase ‘Michael Jordan took it personally’”: When the Suns legend said the iconic line 4 years before it became viral

Charles Barkley used the phrase, ‘Michael Jordan took it personally’, 4 years before it actually became viral through ‘The Last Dance’.

The ‘Last Dance’ docuseries from last summer was one that kept NBA fans entertained through and through in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. All 10 episodes had Michael Jordan at its epicenter, with the show revolving around him and the parts that were chugging along with him.

From this docuseries, came several quotable moments that have stayed on the internet even a year and half later. One of these, and perhaps the biggest ‘meme’ to come out of it all was the ‘Michael Jordan took it personally’ meme. This phrase was plastered all over the internet to show just how seriously the Bulls legend took everything, regardless of its importance to the grand scheme of things.

Well, as it turns out, the ‘Last Dance’ wasn’t the origin of that phrase as an NBA legend was the first to use it publicly, on the internet. It just hadn’t caught steam at that moment.

Charles Barkley might’ve been the originator of a famous Michael Jordan meme.

Michael Jordan is no stranger to memes as he’s had several over the years. Of course, there’s the ‘Crying Jordan’ meme and many more that have him frowning in some manner. So, when he got word that the ‘Last Dance’ produced yet another meme with his face all over the interwebs, he must’ve not been all too taken aback.

However, when it comes to this particular ‘Michael Jordan took it personally’ meme; the phrase was first used by Charles Barkley over 4 years before the docuseries had even come out. He did so on the Graham Bensinger show where he talked about how him and MJ slowly drifted apart over the decades.

Chuck said the phrase when talking about how the 4x champ took it personally when he criticized his actions as an owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, a franchise that was vying for the ‘worst regular season of all time’ record.

