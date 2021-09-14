“Shaquille O’Neal played with a prime Kobe Bryant and LeBron James”: NBA Redditor compiles a list featuring different versions of Shaq and his teammates

On the several teams that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal played during his career, he had some of the greatest players as his teammates.
There hasn’t been a force like Shaquille O’Neal ever since he retired in 2011. The 4x NBA champion was one of the most dominant players the league had ever seen. Big Diesel was every basketball rims worst nightmare.
The 1st pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O’Neal, was selected by the Orlando Magic. The 7-foot center impressed everyone with his ball-dominant skills and was crowned rookie of the year. O’Neal also became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to be voted as an All-Star starter.
After being swept by the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 playoffs, Shaq decided to sign with the LA Lakers after playing 4 seasons in Orlando. Shaq would have the best phase of his career as a Laker, 3-peating as NBA champions, with him being crowned the Finals MVP in each case.
However, due to his soured relations with Kobe Bryant, Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, where he won his 4th championship with Dwyane Wade.
Post his stint in Miami, O’Neal played on several other teams. Nonetheless, Shaq was at the flag end of his prime playing for the Suns, Celtics, and Cavaliers. However, the 3x Finals MVP has some of the greatest players on all the 6 teams he played on during his career.
Shaquille O’Neal had some of the best talents on his teams during his 19-year old career.
Though one cannot deny that Shaq is one of the greatest centers of all time, the superstar was blessed with some great players as his teammates. In all the 6 teams he played on during his career, Shaq had several All-Stars, by his side.
A Reddit user by the name u/Karstaagly posted the following list featuring different versions of O’Neal and his teammates.
All-Shaq First Team
-
PG: ‘08 Steve Nash
-
SG: ‘03 Kobe Bryant
-
SF: ‘10 LeBron James
-
PF: ‘11 Kevin Garnett
-
C: ‘00 Los Angeles Shaq
All-Shaq Second Team
-
PG: ‘96 Penny Hardaway
-
SG: ‘06 Dwyane Wade
-
SF: ‘11 Paul Pierce
-
PF: ‘96 Horace Grant
-
C: ‘95 Orlando Shaq
All-Shaq Third Team
-
PG: ‘11 Rajon Rondo
-
SG: ‘11 Ray Allen
-
SF: ‘98 Robert Horry
-
PF: ‘08 Amar’e Stoudemire
-
C: ‘05 Miami Shaq
All-Shaq Fourth Team
-
PG: ‘05 Damon Jones
-
SG: ‘98 Eddie Jones
-
SF: ‘96 Dennis Scott
-
PF: ‘04 Karl Malone
-
C: ‘09 Phoenix Shaq
All-Shaq Fifth Team
-
PG: ‘01 Derek Fisher
-
SG: ‘95 Nick Anderson
-
SF: ‘01 Rick Fox
-
PF: ‘10 Anderson Varejão
-
C: ‘10 Cleveland Shaq
All-Shaq Washed Team
-
PG: ‘04 Gary Payton
-
SG: ‘08 Grant Hill
-
SF: ‘99 Dennis Rodman
-
PF: ‘06 Alonzo Mourning
-
C: ‘11 Boston Shaq
The following list had all players during their prime. However, Shaq’s placement on the list has been done keeping in mind, from the time he was at the peak of his prime to him being on the last legs of his career.
There is no doubt regarding Shaq’s individual ability as a player. However, it would not be wrong to say that the 15x All-Star had some of the finest talents as his teammates.