“Shaquille O’Neal played with a prime Kobe Bryant and LeBron James”: NBA Redditor compiles a list featuring different versions of Shaq and his teammates

On the several teams that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal played during his career, he had some of the greatest players as his teammates.

There hasn’t been a force like Shaquille O’Neal ever since he retired in 2011. The 4x NBA champion was one of the most dominant players the league had ever seen. Big Diesel was every basketball rims worst nightmare.

The 1st pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O’Neal, was selected by the Orlando Magic. The 7-foot center impressed everyone with his ball-dominant skills and was crowned rookie of the year. O’Neal also became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to be voted as an All-Star starter.

After being swept by the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 playoffs, Shaq decided to sign with the LA Lakers after playing 4 seasons in Orlando. Shaq would have the best phase of his career as a Laker, 3-peating as NBA champions, with him being crowned the Finals MVP in each case.

However, due to his soured relations with Kobe Bryant, Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, where he won his 4th championship with Dwyane Wade.

Post his stint in Miami, O’Neal played on several other teams. Nonetheless, Shaq was at the flag end of his prime playing for the Suns, Celtics, and Cavaliers. However, the 3x Finals MVP has some of the greatest players on all the 6 teams he played on during his career.

Shaquille O’Neal had some of the best talents on his teams during his 19-year old career.

Though one cannot deny that Shaq is one of the greatest centers of all time, the superstar was blessed with some great players as his teammates. In all the 6 teams he played on during his career, Shaq had several All-Stars, by his side.

A Reddit user by the name u/Karstaagly posted the following list featuring different versions of O’Neal and his teammates.

All-Shaq First Team

PG: ‘08 Steve Nash

SG: ‘03 Kobe Bryant

SF: ‘10 LeBron James

PF: ‘11 Kevin Garnett

C: ‘00 Los Angeles Shaq

All-Shaq Second Team

PG: ‘96 Penny Hardaway

SG: ‘06 Dwyane Wade

SF: ‘11 Paul Pierce

PF: ‘96 Horace Grant

C: ‘95 Orlando Shaq

All-Shaq Third Team

PG: ‘11 Rajon Rondo

SG: ‘11 Ray Allen

SF: ‘98 Robert Horry

PF: ‘08 Amar’e Stoudemire

C: ‘05 Miami Shaq

All-Shaq Fourth Team

PG: ‘05 Damon Jones

SG: ‘98 Eddie Jones

SF: ‘96 Dennis Scott

PF: ‘04 Karl Malone

C: ‘09 Phoenix Shaq

All-Shaq Fifth Team

PG: ‘01 Derek Fisher

SG: ‘95 Nick Anderson

SF: ‘01 Rick Fox

PF: ‘10 Anderson Varejão

C: ‘10 Cleveland Shaq

All-Shaq Washed Team

PG: ‘04 Gary Payton

SG: ‘08 Grant Hill

SF: ‘99 Dennis Rodman

PF: ‘06 Alonzo Mourning

C: ‘11 Boston Shaq

The following list had all players during their prime. However, Shaq’s placement on the list has been done keeping in mind, from the time he was at the peak of his prime to him being on the last legs of his career.

There is no doubt regarding Shaq’s individual ability as a player. However, it would not be wrong to say that the 15x All-Star had some of the finest talents as his teammates.