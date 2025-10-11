Charles Barkley Doesn’t Agree With Giannis Antetokounmpo Changing Teams to Chase NBA Title

It has been a gradual fall from grace for the Milwaukee Bucks since Giannis Antetokounmpo brought a championship to the city in 2021. The team they have since constructed is arguably the worst he has had around him since ascending to stardom. As a result, Antetokounmpo has hinted at moving on to continue to compete for championships. However, NBA legend Charles Barkley doesn’t believe the 2x MVP should be moving in that direction.

This past offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the biggest name in trade rumors. Once Damian Lillard tore his Achilles, it was clear that the experiment involving the two stars was an utter failure. The Milwaukee Bucks traded away Jrue Holiday in exchange for Lillard, who was a valuable contributor to their championship-winning roster.

Milwaukee decided to make the unprecedented decision to waive Lillard for the flexibility to sign Myles Turner. The team loved what Turner could bring and also made the move to make Giannis happy. Unfortunately for their efforts, the nine-time All-Star’s frustrations didn’t evaporate.

Antetokounmpo has since given cryptic comments regarding his future in Milwaukee, which has put pressure on the front office to improve the roster. Charles Barkley understands the game Antetokounmpo is currently playing. However, it is only a game until Giannis’ actions have real consequences, which Barkley is aware of far too well.

“I hope [Giannis Antetokounmpo] stays in Milwaukee because he’s a great player and he’s a great kid, too,” Barkley said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I just find it fascinating when these guys feel like, ‘I’m entitled to win a championship every year or I want to move,” he sternly noted his objection.

There’s something special about staying with one team for the entirety of one’s career. Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki and Reggie Miller are a few players whose legacy transcends their identity when it comes to championships because of what they mean for the franchises they spent their careers with.

Antetokounmpo is already in conversations with those greats. All that remains is to spend the rest of his career with the Bucks. If he doesn’t, not only will it skew Giannis’ perception, but it would put Milwaukee in a serious bind.

“When you trade a great player like that, you’re going to go to the bottom of the pile,” Barkley said.

It doesn’t help that the Bucks don’t have many assets to work with. They don’t own the rights to their first-round pick until 2031. Even if they were to bottom out and tank, they wouldn’t be able to benefit from it. Their only hope of climbing out of mediocrity is through Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo has most recently been connected to the New York Knicks. Every Bucks fan hopes Giannis listens to Barkley’s words and officially commits to staying in Milwaukee. The Greek superstar clearly has a soft spot for the Bucks. Hopefully, that’s enough to keep him on the franchise that drafted him long-term.